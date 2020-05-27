House to cast first-ever remote vote as Republicans wage constitutional challenge

Several Democrats have fretted about the House’s effectiveness as the outbreak has sidelined lawmakers while other parts of the federal government have adapted to the new reality and the Senate, with fewer members, has returned to Washington to vote on nominations and legislation.

The new system of voting by proxy was pushed forward by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and fellow Democratic leaders this month as a temporary measure, they said, that would allow the full participation of lawmakers during the global coronavirus pandemic, which has made travel and in-person meetings hazardous.

House lawmakers cast the first-ever remote congressional floor votes Wednesday, albeit under a legal cloud after Republican leaders filed a federal lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the arrangement.

Under rules adopted earlier this month, House members designated a colleague to cast floor votes on their behalf during the pandemic while they remain away from the Capitol. One by one, several Democrats, most wearing masks, stood at the microphones Wednesday afternoon and announced how the absent members were voting.

The House overwhelmingly passed the resolution calling for sanctions against Chinese officials for harsh treatment of the Uyghur ethnic minority in the Xinjiang region.

During the floor debate, House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer pushed back against Republican criticism of the remote voting.

“You have magnified form over substance,” Hoyer said. “Our constituents voted for us to vote their interests. And there are many ways we can do that.”

Later, he flatly accused Republicans of simply wishing to frustrate the majority from fulfilling its agenda. “I get that, because you don’t like the substance, whether it’s the Affordable Care Act, whether it’s trying to help renters and mortgage people, whether it’s trying to help people in line, I get Hoyer said. “You don’t want us to meet. But we have an obligation or duty to the American people to do so.”

But Republican leaders criticized the change as a breach of 231 years of House custom and, with their lawsuit filed Tuesday, are challenging whether the proxy voting provision is constitutional. The clause in Article I of the Constitution that mandates a majority quorum for the House to do business, they said, implies that such a majority must be present in Washington.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday morning, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy called the proxy voting system unconstitutional and a “dereliction of duty” by Democrats, while noting that Congress continued to assemble during previous public health crises such as a devastating yellow fever outbreak in 1793 and the flu pandemic of 1918, as well as the Civil War and the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

“The founders believed we should assemble, and we should work just as we’ve done [through] every challenge this country has had,” he said. “It is essential that Congress continues to meet, and that’s why we’ll move forward with the lawsuit.”

Asked about the significance as Democrats pressed ahead with the vote, McCarthy likened it to playing a baseball game under protest.

The lawsuit names Pelosi, House Clerk Cheryl L. Johnson, and House Sergeant at Arms Paul D. Irving as defendants. Leading the Republican legal team is Charles J. Cooper, a prominent GOP appellate lawyer in Washington.