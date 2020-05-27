Officer should be charged after black man dies, Minneapolis mayor says

Calls for investigations and possibly criminal charges rang out Tuesday and into Wednesday as the country reeled from the death of George Floyd — another instance of a deadly encounter between police and an unarmed person of color.

On Tuesday, less than 24 hours after a video surfaced showing a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on the neck of a handcuffed black man who said he could not breathe and later died, the department took swift action and fired four of the officers involved. But for many people, including the victim’s family, the mayor, and prominent politicians in both parties, that was not enough.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, a Democrat, joined those demanding an arrest Wednesday afternoon, calling for the county prosecutor to ‘‘act on the evidence before him’’ and charge the ‘‘arresting officer’’ shown pinning Floyd to the ground.

‘‘I’ve wrestled with more than anything else in the last 36 hours one fundamental question: Why is the man who killed George Floyd not in jail?’’ he said during a news conference Wednesday.

His comments came as the Minneapolis Police Department identified the four officers involved as Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao, and Alexander Kueng.

Frey declined to say what charges should be pursued.

In interviews Tuesday and Wednesday, Floyd’s family said its wanted to see the officers charged with murder.

‘‘I would like for those officers to be charged with murder,’’ his sister Bridgett Floyd said during a Wednesday appearance on NBC’s ‘‘Today’’ show. ‘‘Because that’s exactly what they did. They murdered my brother. He was crying for help.’’

Her words echoed those of a cousin, Tera Brown, who Tuesday told CNN’s Don Lemon, ‘‘What they did was murder.

‘‘And almost the whole world has witnessed that,’’ she added, ‘‘because somebody was gracious enough to record it.’’

In some of the strongest criticism from a politician, Senator Tim Scott, a South Carolina Republican, tweeted, ‘‘Firing the officers that killed #GeorgeFloyd was the right first move. The second? Arrest them.’’

Former vice president Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, called the incident a ‘‘horrific killing.’’

‘‘Watching his life be taken in the same manner, echoing nearly the same words of Eric Garner more than five years ago — ‘I can’t breathe’ — is a tragic reminder that this was not an isolated incident but a part of ingrained systemic cycle of injustice that still exists in this country,’’ Biden said Wednesday at the start of a virtual discussion about the coronavirus.

Protesters gathered Wednesday for the second day at the intersection where Floyd was stopped by police Monday night.

The outrage bubbled early Tuesday after bystander video was shared on social media. The roughly 10-minute clip showed Floyd in visible distress as a white Minneapolis Police Department officer pinned him to the ground with a knee on his neck.

‘‘I cannot breathe,’’ Floyd could be heard repeatedly saying in between making loud rasping sounds. He died later that night.

By Tuesday afternoon, the four officers involved had been fired, and two agencies, including the FBI, had been called in to investigate. But those actions did little to quell the anger brewing in Minnesota and nationwide.

Protesters who flooded the streets of Minneapolis on Tuesday evening were joined in spirit by countless politicians, activists, celebrities, and athletes on social media demanding that the officers be held accountable and decrying police brutality. Hashtags dedicated to Floyd continued to dominate Twitter well into Wednesday morning as many voiced their frustrations and rallied for change.

‘‘George Floyd should be alive today,’’ tweeted Senator Cory Booker, a New Jersey Democrat. ‘‘We should — we must, if we are to survive as a nation — change this familiar and gruesome reality.’’

Booker’s words were echoed by Senator Kamala Harris, a California Democrat, and Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Jerrold Nadler, both New York Democrats, among many others. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, retweeted Scott’s call for the officers to be arrested.

Minnesota’s Democratic lawmakers, including US Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith and US Representatives Ilhan Omar and Betty McCollum, took their outcry a step further, sending a letter Tuesday to US Attorney Erica MacDonald and Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman that requested ‘‘a thorough investigation’’ at all levels.

Scores of other public figures, ranging from Madonna to LeBron James, used their platforms to call attention to the fatal incident, with many sharing photos of Floyd or video of the incident paired with emotional messages.

‘‘You deserved your breath, your dignity, your life. Not to die in the street, murdered by a white cop’s knee on your neck,’’ tweeted filmmaker Ava DuVernay. ‘‘You deserve our tears, our prayers, our rage, our action.’’

A number of people, including James, saw the Minneapolis officer’s kneeling position and were reminded of former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick publicly taking a knee during the national anthem starting in 2016 to protest police brutality and other social issues. Kaepernick, who parted ways with the San Francisco 49ers in March 2017 and has not played since, says he was blacklisted by the league because of his decision to protest.

‘‘Do you understand NOW!!??!!??’’ James wrote in an Instagram post that featured side-by-side images of the officer and Kaepernick.

As the furor continued on social media Tuesday evening, tensions boiled over on the streets in Minneapolis as protesters clashed with officers outside the police department’s 3rd Precinct.

Protesters shattered the building’s glass door and tagged its exterior with graffiti, according to videos and photos shared on social media. Squad cars were similarly vandalized.

Police in riot gear faced off with protesters throwing rocks and water bottles, the Star Tribune reported. In response, officers fired tear gas, flash-bang devices, and non-lethal bullets at the large crowd, according to the newspaper.