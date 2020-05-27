President escalates ultimatum with North Carolina on holding GOP convention

The pandemic is on track to be the country’s deadliest public health disaster since the 1918 flu pandemic, in which about 675,000 Americans died.

The toll exceeds the number of US military combat fatalities in every conflict since the Korean War. It matches the toll in the United States of the 1968 flu pandemic, and it is approaching the 116,000 killed in another flu outbreak a decade earlier.

Just over four months after the government confirmed the first known case, more than 100,000 people who had the coronavirus have died in the United States, according to a New York Times tally. The death toll is far higher than in any other nation in the world.

And though the numbers of new cases and deaths have begun trending downward, health experts warn of a possible resurgence as lockdowns are lifted.

More than 1.6 million people in the country have been infected. Hard-hit northeastern states have reported decreases in new cases in recent days, and the pace of deaths nationwide has fallen.

The daily death toll in New York, the hardest-hit state, fell this week to levels not seen since March.

But persistently high numbers of cases remain in a number of cities, including Chicago and Los Angeles. Cases have been rising in North Carolina, Arkansas, and Wisconsin.

Most statisticians and public health experts, including Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, say the death toll is probably far higher than official counts. People who haven’t been tested are dying at home and at nursing homes, and early this year some coronavirus deaths were likely misidentified.

The Times counted cases and deaths that have been identified by officials as probable coronavirus patients. Most states and counties only count cases and deaths in which an infection was confirmed through testing.

Because confirmed cases are widely considered to be an undercount of the true toll, some state and local governments have started identifying probable cases and deaths.

The terrible milestone comes amid debate over the timeliness of the nation’s response to the pandemic, with one Columbia University model showing that about 36,000 fewer people would have died if the United States had imposed social distancing measures earlier.

Meanwhile, as the United States reached the grim milestone, President Trump sought Wednesday to defend his administration’s coronavirus response, accusing Democrats and the news media of trying to make him look “slow” in dealing with the pandemic.

“The Radical Left Lamestream Media, together with their partner, the Do Nothing Democrats, are trying to spread a new narrative that President Trump was slow in reacting to Covid 19,” Trump tweeted. “Wrong, I was very fast, even doing the Ban on China long before anybody thought necessary!”

His tweet referenced a curb on travel from China that he announced on Jan. 31.

Democrats for months have accused the Trump administration of wasting valuable time before the virus started spreading rapidly in the United States. Trump has also come under criticism for repeatedly suggesting that COVID-19 could disappear in the country once warmer weather arrived and without a vaccine.

Earlier Wednesday, Trump tweeted about the number of coronavirus tests being conducted in the United States, calling it “by far the most in the World.” Despite his claims, there are far higher levels of per capita testing in other countries.

Trump made no mention of the milestone in deaths.

washington post and new york times

No laws broken, says owner at crowded Mo. resort lake

O’FALLON, Mo. — The owner of a business that hosted crowded pool parties over the Memorial Day weekend at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks said no laws were broken and safety measures were in place to protect against the spread of the coronavirus.

Social media postings over the weekend showed large crowds of mostly young people without masks and not adhering to social distancing guidelines at pools along the central Missouri lake that is a popular getaway for people in the state and the surrounding region. Many of photos and videos showed people in an area of the lake dubbed “Party Cove.”

Political leaders in St. Louis, St. Louis County, and Kansas City, along with Kansas’ health secretary, encouraged 14-day self-quarantines for anyone involved in the parties. Some labeled the gatherings “reckless” and worried that revelers would return home after becoming unwittingly exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19 and potentially spread it.

Backwater Jacks, a bar and restaurant that has a pool, was among the places with big crowds. Owner Gary Prewitt said in a statement that no laws were broken, though the images appeared to show people violating Republican Governor Mike Parson’s state order requiring social distancing.

Prewitt’s statement said temperatures were checked at the pool entrance by medical staff hired for the event and free bottles of hand sanitizer were distributed. Staff members were given the option not to work.

The statement noted that the business is seasonal and about one-third of its busy season has already been lost due to coronavirus-related closures.

“We stand by our decision to move forward with Memorial Day Weekend plans,” Prewitt’s statement said.

Associated Press

Half of Americans hesitant on taking vaccine, poll says

Only about half of Americans say they would get a COVID-19 vaccine if the scientists working furiously to create one succeed, according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

That’s surprisingly low considering the effort going into the global race for a vaccine against the coronavirus that has sparked a pandemic since emerging from China late last year. But more people might eventually roll up their sleeves: The poll, released Wednesday, found 31 percent simply weren’t sure if they’d get vaccinated. Another 1 in 5 said they’d refuse.

Health experts already worry about the whiplash if vaccine promises like President Trump’s goal of a 300 million-dose stockpile by January fail. Only time and science will tell — and the new poll shows the public is indeed skeptical.

Associated Press

For first time, Cheyenne’s famed rodeo canceled

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne Frontier Days, billed as the world’s largest outdoor rodeo, has been canceled for the first time in its 124-year history due to the coronavirus, the city’s mayor said Wednesday.

Event organizers decided the risk of spreading the virus was too great for the more than 140,000 people who visit the city for Frontier Days over the last two weeks in July, Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr said in an interview.

“What this pandemic means is we just can’t come together,” Orr said. ‘‘We really have to stay apart so we can come together again sooner rather than later. It’s clear that we just aren’t going to be ready for this.”

Frontier Days carried on through both world wars and the Great Depression, when tough finances prompted it to become mostly volunteer-run.

Associated Press

Fauci says it’s too early to cancel political conventions

Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, said Wednesday it was too early to start canceling political conventions set for August.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in an interview with CNN that decisions about the Republican and Democratic national conventions should be based on future data.

“If we have a really significant diminution in the number of new cases and hospitalizations and we’re at a level where it’s really very low, then, again, according to the guidelines, you may be able to go to whatever phase you’re in and have some sort of a capability of gathering,” he said.

The conventions are months away, leaving room for the country to see a reduction in cases and hospitalizations.

“If we don’t, then, as I’ve said before, I would have significant reservations about that,” Fauci said.

Fauci’s comments came as President Trump is demanding a guarantee from North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper ‘‘within a week’’ that the state can hold a large in-person convention amid the coronavirus pandemic if he is to not move the gathering elsewhere.

Trump intensified his ultimatum to the Democratic governor and threatened to break the Republican National Committee’s contract with Charlotte as two Republican governors seized on Trump’s moves, offering their states as alternative venues for the party’s national convention.

Cooper, who has followed federal health guidelines in a phased reopening of his state, said the health and safety of his residents were paramount as North Carolina plans for the Aug. 24-27 event.

Washington Post