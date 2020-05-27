Trump lashes out at social media companies after Twitter labels tweets with fact checks

He threatened in a later tweet regarding Twitter that there was ‘‘Big action to follow!’’

‘‘Republicans feel that Social Media Platforms totally silence conservatives voices,’’ Trump tweeted. ‘‘We will strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen. We saw what they attempted to do, and failed, in 2016. We can’t let a more sophisticated version of that . . . happen again.’’

President Trump took to Twitter early Wednesday to rail against social media companies, escalating a battle with Twitter over using a fact-check label on his tweets for the first time this week.

The president can’t unilaterally regulate or close the companies, and any effort would likely require action by Congress. His administration shelved a proposed executive order empowering the Federal Communications Commission to regulate technology companies, citing concerns it wouldn’t pass legal muster.

His comments came on the same day that a federal appeals court rejected claims that tech giants Twitter, Facebook, Apple, and Google conspired to suppress conservative views online.

The US Court of Appeals in Washington on Wednesday affirmed the dismissal of a lawsuit by the nonprofit group Freedom Watch and the right-wing YouTube personality Laura Loomer, who accused the companies of violating antitrust laws and the First Amendment in a coordinated political plot.

The president’s latest threat came after Twitter on Tuesday slapped a fact-check label on Trump’s tweets for the first time, a response to long-standing criticism that the company is too hands-off when it comes to policing misinformation and falsehoods from world leaders.

The move, which escalates tensions between Washington and Silicon Valley in an election year, was in response to two Trump tweets over the past 24 hours. The tweets falsely claimed mail-in ballots are fraudulent. Twitter’s label says, ‘‘Get the facts about mail-in ballots,’’ and redirects users to news articles about Trump’s unsubstantiated claim.

The label directs users to articles by CNN, The Washington Post, and the Hill, along with selections from the articles and a page summarizing the findings of fact-checkers.

Twitter’s actions come as Silicon Valley companies are trying to show how they are prepared to tackle abuse ahead of a consequential presidential election. But they also play into Trump’s election-year agenda, in which he already has started railing against alleged bias by social media companies.

Trump and his surrogates have some of the most popular accounts on social platforms but frequently protest that the social media companies censor their voices. The reality is far more complicated: Twitter has been cracking down on spam accounts far more aggressively in recent years, a move that has affected liberals and conservatives alike.

While the leadership and rank and file of tech companies tend to lean liberal — Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey himself is a proponent of left-leaning causes such as the Black Lives Matter movement — Silicon Valley leaders also say platforms should not intervene too strongly in content decisions, lest they risk losing a legal status that protects them from being held responsible for illegal content on their sites.

Trump on Wednesday again tweeted his claims regarding mail-in ballots.

‘‘Just like we can’t let large scale Mail-In Ballots take root in our Country. It would be a free for all on cheating, forgery and the theft of Ballots. Whoever cheated the most would win. Likewise, Social Media. Clean up your act, NOW!!!!’’

During its 14-year existence, Twitter has allowed misinformation by world leaders and everyday citizens to spread virtually unchecked. Its leaders have long said users would engage in debate on the platform and correct false information on their own.

But Trump has made many false claims on social media, particularly on his preferred medium of Twitter, and also has attacked people in ways critics have argued could violate company policies on harassment and bullying.

Twitter faced a barrage of criticism earlier Tuesday over another set of Trump tweets. The widower of a former staffer to then-Representative Joe Scarborough asked Dorsey to delete tweets by Trump furthering a baseless conspiracy theory about the staffer’s death. Those tweets are still up, a reflection of social media companies’ approach to policing content that can appear inconsistent even as they have stepped up their enforcement.

Meanwhile, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy declined to weigh in Wednesday on the baseless conspiracy theory being promoted by Trump, saying he did not serve with Scarborough.

McCarthy, the chamber’s top Republican, was also asked if he agreed with a Wall Street Journal editorial that said Trump was ‘‘debasing his office’’ with his claims. McCarthy, of California, indicated that he had not read the editorial.

The sidestep came as many of Trump’s fellow Republicans sought to avoid commenting on his calls to reopen the ‘‘cold case’’ of Lori Klausutis, who worked in Scarborough’s Florida office and died in 2001 at age 28.

There were some exceptions, including Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming, who told reporters after the news conference that Trump should stop talking about Scarborough, and Senator Mitt Romney of Utah, who tweeted ‘‘enough already’’ after Trump’s latest attack.

‘‘I do think the president should stop tweeting about Joe Scarborough,’’ Cheney, the No. 3 Republican in the House, said after approaching two reporters unprompted. ‘‘We’re in the middle of a pandemic. He’s the commander in chief of this nation. And it’s causing great pain to the family of the young woman who died.’’

Earlier Wednesday, Romney expressed his sympathy for Klausutis’ widower, Timothy J. Klausutis.

‘‘I know Joe Scarborough. Joe is a friend of mine,’’ Romney tweeted. ‘‘I don’t know T.J. Klausutis. Joe can weather vile, baseless accusations but T.J.? His heart is breaking. Enough already.’’

On Tuesday, Twitter issued a public apology to the Klausutis family but rejected a request from Timothy Klausutis to delete the president’s conspiracy-laden tweets.

Material from the Associated Press and Bloomberg was used in this report.