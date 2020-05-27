Trump’s plan to celebrate space launch hits weather snag

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — President Trump’s plan to celebrate the first space launch of American astronauts from US soil in nearly a decade on Wednesday hit a snag when the mission was postponed at the last minute because of bad weather.

The president and first lady Melania Trump arrived at Cape Canaveral to a steady drizzle more than an hour before the scheduled 4:33 p.m. liftoff. But officials announced shortly before the scheduled launch that it would have to be put off until Saturday.

It was not immediately clear if the president would return, but there had been discussions at the White House about the president attending a rescheduled launch if it was delayed.