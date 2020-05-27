Trump’s plan to celebrate space launch hits weather snag

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — President Trump’s plan to celebrate the first space launch of American astronauts from US soil in nearly a decade on Wednesday hit a snag when the mission was postponed at the last minute because of bad weather.
The president and first lady Melania Trump arrived at Cape Canaveral to a steady drizzle more than an hour before the scheduled 4:33 p.m. liftoff. But officials announced shortly before the scheduled launch that it would have to be put off until Saturday.
It was not immediately clear if the president would return, but there had been discussions at the White House about the president attending a rescheduled launch if it was delayed.
Trump toured part of the Kennedy Space Center soon after his arrival on the Florida coast and offered well wishes to the astronauts, who were already on the rocket ship.
“Good luck and God be with you,” Trump said. ‘‘It’s a dangerous business, but they’re the best there is.”
But with just 16 minutes to go in the countdown, the launch was scrubbed because of the danger of lightning.
ASSOCIATED PRESS