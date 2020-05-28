Biden’s testing strategy sets up a clear contrast with Trump on the coronavirus

The presumptive Democratic nominee’s plan, laid out in a little-noticed Medium post, stands in stark contrast to President Trump’s leave-it-to-the-states strategy, detailed in an 81-page document released over the weekend. And it presents voters in November with a classic philosophical choice over the role they want Washington to play during the worst public health crisis in a century.

WASHINGTON — Joe Biden has proposed harnessing the powers of the federal government to step up coronavirus testing, with a public-private board overseeing test manufacturing and distribution, federal regulators enforcing testing at work, and at least 100,000 contact tracers tracking down people exposed to the virus.

With more than 100,000 Americans dead from the coronavirus and at least 1.7 million infected, testing has emerged as a major campaign issue. Like Biden, Democrats running for Congress have seized on testing as a prime example of what they view as Trump’s incompetent response to the crisis. In Maine, Sara Gideon, a Democrat running to unseat Senator Susan Collins, is airing a TV ad in which she says “the federal government needs to expand testing, which is critical to keeping us safe.”

Harking back to the War Production Board created during World War II by Franklin D. Roosevelt, the former vice president proposed a “Pandemic Testing Board” to oversee “a nationwide campaign” to increase the production of diagnostic and antibody tests, coordinate distribution, identify testing sites and people to staff them, and build laboratory capacity.

Testing, he and his advisers wrote, “is the springboard we need to help get our economy safely up and running again.”

Biden said he would do what the Obama administration did during the H1N1 pandemic of 2009 — instruct the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which regulates workplace safety, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to issue detailed guidance on how employers should protect their workers, campaign advisers said. OSHA would enforce compliance.

Under Trump, OSHA has issued COVID-19 guidance for employers that is “advisory in nature and informational in content” and does not mention testing. The CDC’s interim guidance for employers says only that companies “should not require a COVID-19 test result” or a doctor’s note to grant sick leave or to determine whether employees can return to work.

Biden would also create a new federal entity: The US Public Health Jobs Corps, a force of at least 100,000 people, including AmeriCorps and Peace Corps volunteers and laid off workers, to trace the contacts of those who test positive for the virus and “become the permanent foundation” of a service that would address other priorities like the opioid epidemic.

Republicans argue in favor of a more localized response. Senator Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, the chairman of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, called Biden’s idea a “typical Democratic response.”

“There’s a big difference between what’s going on in Queens, New York, and rural Tennessee, and the governors know best what to do,” he said.

In a Pew Research survey released this month, 61 percent of Americans said coronavirus testing was mostly or entirely the responsibility of the federal government.