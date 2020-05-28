Graham urges senior judges to step aside before November election so Republicans can fill vacancies

WASHINGTON — Lindsey Graham, Republican of South Carolina and the Senate Judiciary Committee chairman, on Thursday urged federal judges who are in their mid-to-late 60s to step aside so that Republicans, increasingly nervous about holding the Senate majority in the November election as they eye President Trump’s poll numbers, can fill the vacancies now.
Graham made the comments in an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt.
‘‘This is an historic opportunity,’’ Graham said. ‘‘We’ve put over 200 federal judges on the bench. . . . If you can get four more years, I mean, it would change the judiciary for several generations. So if you’re a circuit judge in your mid-60s, late 60s, you can take senior status, now would be a good time to do that if you want to make sure the judiciary is right of center.’’
Depending on the number of years they have served on the bench, judges who are age 65 and older are eligible to take a reduced workload known as ‘‘senior status.’’
Trump has remade the federal judiciary, ensuring a conservative tilt for decades. His nominees made up 1 in 4 US Circuit Court judges as of the end of 2019, and two of Trump’s picks sit on the Supreme Court.
Trump made judicial appointments a key part of his pitch to conservative voters during the 2016 campaign. He is likely to face presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden in November.
In Thursday’s interview, Hewitt asked Graham whether he could assure judges who take senior status now that their successor ‘‘will indeed be confirmed before the election.’’
‘‘Well, if you wait, you know, November the 1st, no,’’ Graham said. ‘‘So do it now. ... I need some time.’’
WASHINGTON POST