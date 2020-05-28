Graham urges senior judges to step aside before November election so Republicans can fill vacancies

WASHINGTON — Lindsey Graham, Republican of South Carolina and the Senate Judiciary Committee chairman, on Thursday urged federal judges who are in their mid-to-late 60s to step aside so that Republicans, increasingly nervous about holding the Senate majority in the November election as they eye President Trump’s poll numbers, can fill the vacancies now.

Graham made the comments in an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt.

‘‘This is an historic opportunity,’’ Graham said. ‘‘We’ve put over 200 federal judges on the bench. . . . If you can get four more years, I mean, it would change the judiciary for several generations. So if you’re a circuit judge in your mid-60s, late 60s, you can take senior status, now would be a good time to do that if you want to make sure the judiciary is right of center.’’