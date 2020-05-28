House pulls surveillance measure after Trump tells Republicans to vote no

Just days ago, the bill had appeared poised to become law, after initial approval by both the House and Senate.

The retreat left uncertain the fate of efforts to overhaul national-security surveillance while extending three partly expired tools that federal law enforcement officials use in such cases.

House Democratic leaders Thursday withdrew legislation that would revive expired FBI tools to investigate terrorism and espionage and add privacy protections for Americans subjected to wiretapping for national security purposes, after a fragile bipartisan compromise collapsed following an abrupt repudiation by President Trump.

But support for the measure among Republicans cratered after Trump intervened to urge them to reject it, and some progressives said they could not support the bill without greater privacy protections. With votes bleeding from both flanks, House leaders delayed a vote late Wednesday and then called if off altogether Thursday rather than let it fail.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who had spent much of the last 24 hours trying to salvage the measure, said the House would instead initiate negotiations with the Senate to bridge their differences before trying to clear it for Trump’s signature.

“Clearly, because House Republicans have prioritized politics over our national security, we will no longer have a bipartisan veto-proof majority,” she said in a letter to colleagues Thursday morning. “It will be our intention to go to conference in order to ensure that all of the views of all members of our caucus are represented in the final product.”

It is far from clear what the Trump administration wants. Trump has demonstrated little understanding of the complex details of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, or FISA, and appears to be largely interested in keeping alive his grievances about the FBI investigation into whether his campaign was involved with Russia’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 election.

He tweeted Tuesday that Republicans should oppose the legislation “until such time as our Country is able to determine how and why the greatest political, criminal, and subversive scandal in USA history took place!” On Thursday, he praised Republicans for following through with an “incredibly important blockage” of legislation that would “perpetuate the abuse.”

A small part of the Russia investigation included surveillance authorized by FISA that targeted Carter Page, a former campaign adviser with close ties to Moscow. An inspector general report later uncovered myriad errors and omissions in the applications for that wiretap, and Trump has sought to undercut the legitimacy of the broader inquiry by citing the problematic wiretapping of his former aide.

That kind of FISA surveillance, however, is unrelated to the trio of partly expired FBI tools whose proposed extension is driving the legislation. They do things like permit court orders to gather business records deemed to be relevant to a terrorism or espionage investigation.

Still, the bill before Congress to extend them has become a vehicle for broader FISA reforms, including in response to the problems with the Page applications. For example, it would add layers of oversight to FISA wiretap applications by instructing judges — who normally hear from only the Justice Department when weighing such requests — to appoint outsiders to critique the government’s arguments in more types of cases, including those involving political campaigns or religious organizations.

But even as Trump vents his skepticism of the government surveillance powers, Attorney General William Barr has been pushing Republicans in the opposite direction. He warned Wednesday that he would tell Trump to veto the bill because he thought it would impose too many restrictions on law enforcement and national-security authorities.

The result is a complicated spectacle of political and policy dysfunction.

Traditionally, Democrats have tended to be somewhat more reluctant than Republicans to grant broad national security powers to the government, but here, Democrats appear to be the ones more eager to see the legislation passed.

That is in part because some Republicans, like Barr, would apparently rather see the tools remain expired than accept the new limits included in the bill. The operational effect of the expiration is limited because it only matters for potential investigations into new threats that may emerge.

The FBI can still use the authority to obtain court orders for ongoing cases, and it has open-ended investigations into major adversaries like the Islamic State, Russia, and China.

But it is also because Trump is now suggesting that the reforms on FISA wiretaps do not go far enough, although he has not put forward any alternative. That has left it unclear what congressional Republicans actually want for the bill, other than to avoid getting crosswise with Trump.

When the House passed an earlier version of the bill in March, 152 Democrats and 126 Republicans supported it.