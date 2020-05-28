Wisconsin calls off its beloved state fair

The cancellation marks only the second time the fair was called off for a reason other than a war.

For the first time since World War II, and just the sixth time in 169 years, the Wisconsin State Fair has been canceled. The venerable event held every August outside of Milwaukee was called off Thursday due to the coronavirus pandemic, the latest in a long line of cancellations of major events both in Wisconsin and nationwide.

MADISON, Wis. — There will be no cream puffs, concerts, 4-H exhibits, rides on the midway, or foods on a stick in Wisconsin this year.

The announcement was expected as fairs in other states, including neighboring Minnesota, have also been called off. Wisconsin organizers said that even though they had hoped to somehow pull off the event in the face of the pandemic, it just couldn’t be safely done.

Associated Press

N.Y. merchants can bar customers with no mask

NEW YORK — Business owners in New York will be able to deny entry to people not wearing masks or face coverings, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Thursday.

The promised executive order from Cuomo comes as restrictions on shops are beginning to loosen around the state, though not in New York City.

“We’re giving the store owners the right to say, ‘If you’re not wearing a mask, you can’t come in.’” Cuomo said at his daily briefing. “That store owner has a right to protect themselves. That store owner has a right to protect the other patrons in that store.”

Cuomo said his new order will reduce conflicts between shop owners and customers who refuse to cover their faces.

Meanwhile, in Texas, a bar owner is barring people who are wearing masks.

“Sorry, no mask allowed,” read the poster taped to the front door of Kevin Smith’s Liberty Tree Tavern Friday. “Please bare with us thru the ridiculous fearful times.”

For 64 days, Smith had shut down his bar to comply with government orders. Now he was cleaning and disinfecting and removing stools to cut seating by three-quarters as he prepared to reopen the bar.

Plexiglass screens had gone up at the supermarket checkout. His neighbors in Elgin, Tex., were still wearing masks outside, even after it was no longer mandated by the county.

He did not think such a response was necessary, he said, and he wanted to push back.

“If we’re only allowed to be at 25 percent capacity, I want them to be the 25 percent of people that aren’t p-----, that aren’t sheep,” Smith told The Washington Post. “Being scared all the time isn’t good for your health. It suppresses your immune system.”

One regular at the Liberty Tree Tavern, 58-year-old Charles Chamberlain, said he survived both Stage 4 cancer and the H1N1 virus, also known as swine flu. He spent a full year in a Houston hospital, he told the Austin American-Statesman, before becoming so frustrated at his isolation that he cut the cancer treatment short.

“This quarantine … That’s not living, that’s existing,” he said. “Going to the bar, going to the lake, going swimming with your friends, barbecuing, fishing — that’s living.”

At one Kentucky gas station, no one is allowed inside the adjacent convenience store if they are wearing a mask. Near Los Angeles, a flooring store encourages hugs and handshakes while prohibiting face coverings. The owner of a campground in rural Wisconsin vowed to treat clients sporting them inside her facilities as she would “a robbery in progress.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention maintains that masks serve as an especially important safeguard in crowded spaces, where social distancing is impossible.

Globe news services

Senators express concern on virus plans at Guantanamo

WASHINGTON — A group of senators has written the defense secretary expressing concern about the potential for a “significant outbreak” of the coronavirus at the Pentagon prison at Guantanamo Bay, seeking answers to how the military is safeguarding the 40 prisoners there and the US forces responsible for them.

In the letter, circulated by Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and signed by 13 other Democrats and Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent, the lawmakers cited “the lack of a comprehensive medical infrastructure” at the base, which sends all residents except the detainees to health care facilities in the United States for complex or protracted medical care.

The senators sent the letter to Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Wednesday as the Pentagon was delegating to military commanders around the world some authority to ease restrictions related to the virus, consistent with the Trump administration’s guidelines.

They set a deadline of June 10 to provide details about available care and prevention procedures.

The Defense Department has acknowledged two confirmed cases among Guantanamo Bay’s 6,000 residents, both of them US service members who have recovered, and declined to say whether there were others.

But some troop rotations have continued during the pandemic, with flights from Navy bases in Florida and Virginia taking new residents and family members. New arrivals must isolate themselves for two weeks before they can move about the base.

The Guantanamo Navy base has a small community hospital, which has been checking the temperatures of potential patients in a triage tent and sending some samples to the United States for testing.

By law, the prisoners are forbidden from entering the United States for any reason — trial, medical care, detention. So the Pentagon has for years dispatched medical teams with sophisticated equipment to the base to carry out procedures and surgeries that the other residents receive elsewhere.

Washington Post

Pa. Democrats say GOP did not divulge member’s illness

WASHINGTON — Democratic state legislators in Pennsylvania accused their Republican counterparts Wednesday of keeping a GOP lawmaker’s positive coronavirus diagnosis under wraps for days, arguing that the lack of transparency may have increased their risk of contracting the potentially deadly infection.

Republican State Representative Andrew Lewis released a statement Wednesday revealing he received his positive test result on May 20 — a jarring announcement that rattled House Democrats who said they had no idea he had been sick or that other GOP members had been told to self-quarantine.

Lewis, whose last appearance at the state Capitol was on May 14, said he immediately went into isolation after testing positive and informed House officials about his condition. He stressed that ‘‘every member or staff member who met the criteria for exposure’’ was contacted and told to isolate.

One of Lewis’s GOP colleagues confirmed on social media Wednesday that he had been asked to self-quarantine.

Washington Post