Border Wall Land Grabs Accelerate as Owners Shelter From Pandemic

The federal government brought a flurry of lawsuits against landowners in southern Texas to survey, seize, and potentially begin construction on private property in the first five months of the year rushing to deliver on Trump’s promise to build 450 miles of wall by the end of the year, which he downgraded Thursday to 400. While Trump built less than 200 of those miles, his administration has brought 78 lawsuits against landowners on the border, 30 of them this year.

“Is that essential business?” asked Nayda Alvarez, 49, who recently found construction markers on the land in Starr County, Texas, that has been in her family for five generations. “That didn’t stop a single minute during the shelter in place or stay at home.”

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is accelerating efforts to seize private property for President Trump’s border wall, taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic to survey land while its owners are confined indoors, residents along the Rio Grande say.

Negotiations and lawsuits are proving to be arduous. The administration has acquired just 10 of the 213 miles of private property that the border wall is projected to pass through in the Laredo and Rio Grande Valley sectors, according to Customs and Border Protection data from May 19 obtained by The New York Times, an increase of 7 miles since December. In recent months Jared Kushner has overseen the effort.

Advertisement

The increased litigation against the landowners, despite the pandemic, is evidence of the administration’s sense of urgency to deliver on a symbol of Trump’s crackdown on immigration. The president has said the pandemic is proof of the wall’s necessity, though there is no real evidence it will have any effect on public health.

“Mexico is having a very, very hard time, as you know, with COVID, especially along the border,” Trump told reporters Thursday, though Mexico’s 8,600 deaths and 78,000 infections are a fraction of the toll in the United States. “Fortunately,” he added, “we have a brand-new wall along there, and the wall is saving us.”

Advertisement

Some of the landowners who were sued have kept the properties in their families for generations. But the Texans say the government’s timing has left them further disadvantaged in a process in which the administration already has the law on its side. Landowners adhering to coronavirus guidelines have been unable to meet with their relatives to discuss the government’s offers, to confer with lawyers on how to fight the government or to consult appraisers on the accurate value of their land. Some have questioned why the push to access their properties is coming as the coronavirus spreads, and they try to avoid social contact.

“They want to do it all obviously prior to November” and the election, said Steven Kobernat, 61, a landowner in Starr County who said he felt hounded by the Department of Justice. “But here we are in a pandemic. We can’t meet, we can’t meet with our families. And then DOJ says it’s time-sensitive in a time of pandemic. It’s just absurd.”

The Justice Department said in a statement, “We are following all local, state and federal COVID protocols for all phases of land acquisition and court work.”

Raini Brunson, a spokeswoman for the Army Corps of Engineers, which is leading construction, said the agency was committed to the safety of employees, contractors and “the people in communities in which we work.” The agency “continues to execute its border barrier infrastructure mission in order to safeguard national security capabilities,” she added.

Advertisement

Lawyers and government officials agree that landowners already had few options.

They can choose to voluntarily allow the government to access and survey their land and, if the administration wants it, accept compensation that is supposed to be based on fair market value. But if they refuse, they are likely to be taken to court, where the government can use eminent domain powers to argue that the wall is an emergency and eventually take possession of their land. The government can then begin construction, even while continuing to argue with the landowners over compensation.