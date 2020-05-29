Congress calls State Department officials for interviews in expanded Pompeo inquiry

WASHINGTON — Democratic leaders in Congress announced Friday that three committees were calling top State Department officials to be formally interviewed in an expanding investigation into Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his role in the sudden firing by President Trump this month of the department’s inspector general.
Congressional aides said they learned Linick had been investigating Pompeo and his wife.
The committees plan to interview officials with knowledge of Linick’s investigations and how those might have influenced Pompeo’s recommendation that Trump fire him, they said.
Pompeo has come under scrutiny for political and personal activities carried out using taxpayer funds because one of Linick’s investigations focused on whether Pompeo had asked State Department employees to carry out personal tasks for him and his wife.
Advertisement
A second investigation by Linick examined whether Pompeo and other top administration officials acted illegally in declaring an “emergency” last year to bypass a congressional freeze on arms sales to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which have carried out a devastating air war in Yemen. Raytheon is a main exporter of the weapons.
NEW YORK TIMES