Congress calls State Department officials for interviews in expanded Pompeo inquiry

WASHINGTON — Democratic leaders in Congress announced Friday that three committees were calling top State Department officials to be formally interviewed in an expanding investigation into Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his role in the sudden firing by President Trump this month of the department’s inspector general.

Congressional aides said they learned Linick had been investigating Pompeo and his wife.

The committees plan to interview officials with knowledge of Linick’s investigations and how those might have influenced Pompeo’s recommendation that Trump fire him, they said.