N.J. may have to fire 200,000 public workers

“We believe all of these things can be done next week,” the Democratic governor said at his daily briefing. The state saw 67 new deaths, a number he called the “lowest ever.”

Cuomo said the city was meeting goals set for hospital rates and testing, will “stockpile” personal protective equipment, and will focus on infection rates in hot spots by ZIP code.

ALBANY — New York City is on track to begin reopening June 8 as the state gradually loosens restrictions put in place during the coronavirus crisis, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Friday.

Also Friday, Cuomo cleared a large swath of upstate New York to reopen hair salons, retail shops, and offices under strict guidelines.

Cuomo said virology experts had reviewed infection and hospitalization data and cleared the North Country, Finger Lakes, central New York, Mohawk Valley, and Southern Tier to enter the second phase of reopening.

New York City is the only remaining region in the state that has yet to lift any restrictions. Mayor Bill de Blasio said the first phase of the reopening process would bring as many as 400,000 people back to work.

The city is providing 2 million masks for businesses and will also offer training and a worker protection hot line, he said, but residents who don’t yet feel comfortable commuting by subway may have to improvise.

Businesses normally rely on public transportation to get their employees to work in a city where fewer than half of households own a car.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Without aid, N.J. may have to cut 200,000 public workers

New Jersey may have to cut half the state’s 400,000 public employees if the federal government doesn’t help make up a $10.1 billion revenue shortage through June 2021, Governor Phil Murphy said.

“I don’t think there’s any amount of cuts or any amount of taxes that begins to fill the hole,” Murphy, 62, a retired Goldman Sachs Group Inc. senior director and Democrat who came to office in January 2018, told Bloomberg Television.

Without federal help, he said, state and local governments will have to dismiss firefighters, police, emergency-medical personnel, and others. In New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo has made similar comments and calls for aid to fill revenue losses from the novel coronavirus.

“The alternative to not getting that funding is a whole lot of layoffs — we think as much as 200,000 or more,” Murphy said.

Last week his administration listed more than $5 billion in cuts and deferrals to address the expected $10.1 billion revenue shortage — the fallout from a shutdown he ordered on March 21 to slow the spread of Covid-19. Murphy is seeking to issue billions of dollars in short- and long-term debt, including via the US Federal Reserve’s Municipal Liquidity Facility.

He’s also counting on billions of dollars from Washington, even though President Trump and Congressional Republicans have balked at allowing states to use federal assistance to fill budget holes.

BLOOMBERG

CDC releases new workplace recommendations

Upon arriving at work, employees should get a temperature and symptom check.

Inside the office, desks should be six feet apart. If that isn’t possible, employers should consider erecting plastic shields around desks.

Seating should be barred in common areas.

And face coverings should be worn at all times.

These are among sweeping new recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on the safest way for American employers reopening their offices to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

If followed, the guidelines would lead to a far-reaching remaking of the corporate work experience. They even upend years of advice on commuting, urging people to drive to work by themselves, instead of taking mass transportation or car-pooling, to avoid potential exposure to the virus.

The recommendations run from technical advice on ventilation systems (more open windows are most desirable) to suggested abolition of communal perks like latte makers and snack bins.

“Replace high-touch communal items, such as coffee pots, water coolers, and bulk snacks, with alternatives such as prepackaged, single-serving items,” the guidelines say.

And some border on the impractical, if not near impossible: “Limit use and occupancy of elevators to maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet.”

The CDC, the nation’s top public health agency, posted the guidelines on its website as states are beginning to lift their most stringent lockdown orders. Shops, restaurants, beaches and parks are reopening in phases. But white-collar office employees at all levels mostly continue to work from home, able to function effectively with laptops, video conferencing, and Slack.

NEW YORK TIMES

Ala. county hit hard withhigh losses of lives and jobs

HAYNEVILLE, Ala. — Sparsely populated Lowndes County, deep in Alabama’s old plantation country, has the sad distinction of having both the state’s highest rate of COVID-19 cases and its worst unemployment rate.

Initially spared as the disease ravaged cities, the county and other rural areas in the state are now facing a “perfect storm:” a lack of access to medical care combined with poverty and the attendant health problems, including hypertension, heart disease, lung disease, kidney disease, and diabetes, that can worsen the outcomes for those who become sick with the coronavirus, said Dr. Ellen Eaton.

“I think a lot of people fell into this idea that we were immune because we’re not in tight spaces like in New York and New Jersey, and we’re in wide-open areas,” said Eaton, who specializes in infectious diseases at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

But no longer. Lowndes and nearby poor, mostly Black counties in rural Alabama are facing an increase in confirmed infections. Their outbreaks are also affecting urban areas, since many of the sick need to be transferred to city hospitals.

Less than 30 miles from the white-domed Capitol in Montgomery, Lowndes lies along the highway where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. led voting rights marchers from Selma to Montgomery in 1965. Today, it has a population of 9,700, and 220 have now tested positive for the virus.

About 27 percent of the state’s 4.9 million residents are Black, but they represent 44 percent of the 590 who have died.

ASSOCIATED PRESS