Probe: Top US official misused office to get son-in-law job

BILLINGS, Mont. — A senior Trump administration official misused his office for private gain by capitalizing on his government connections to help get his son-in-law hired at the Environmental Protection Agency, investigators said in a report obtained by The Associated Press.
The Interior Department’s Inspector General found that Assistant Interior Secretary Douglas Domenech reached out to a senior EPA official in person and later by e-mail in 2017 to advocate for the son-in-law when he was seeking a job at the agency.
Investigators said Domenech also appeared to misuse his position to promote a second family member’s wedding-related business to the same EPA official, who was engaged at the time.
The AP obtained the reportin advance of its release.
It’s the second finding of ethical violations in six months against Domenech.
No criminal violations were found, according to the Inspector General’s office.
