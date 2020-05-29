Ruling means Missouri’s last abortion clinic stays open

O’FALLON, Mo. — Missouri’s only abortion clinic will be able to keep operating after a state government administrator decided Friday that the health department was wrong not to renew the license of the Planned Parenthood facility in St. Louis.

The decision by Missouri administrative hearing commissioner Sreenivasa Rao Dandamudi means Missouri will not become the first state without a functioning abortion clinic since 1974, the year after the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision.

“In over 4,000 abortions provided since 2018, the department has only identified two causes to deny its license,” Dandamudi wrote, adding that Planned Parenthood has “substantially complied” with state law.