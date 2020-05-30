How Trump’s tweets cause collateral damage for families already in pain

First came voices on the political left trying to cast her death as mysterious and tie it to her Republican boss, Representative Joe Scarborough of Florida. Then came a Senate candidate who rekindled the innuendo before the 2006 election to try to keep Scarborough out of a Republican primary. Eventually, the right-wing fringe took over, persistently returning to the incident to stir distrust in Scarborough, now a liberal MSNBC personality.

In the 19 years since a faulty heart valve caused Lori Klausutis to faint and fatally hit her head on a desk, her family has had to emotionally weather swells of conspiracy theories positing that she was the victim of foul play, even murder, despite all medical and police evidence to the contrary.

But rarely has an American family, all private citizens, had to endure having their personal pain weaponized by someone with the unchecked bully pulpit of the president of the United States. People close to Klausutis’s widower, Timothy, and other relatives say the family has been aching anew for Lori and feels hurt that President Trump keeps tweeting about her to score political points.

Trump’s baseless insinuations that Scarborough was involved in Klausutis’s death and had an affair with her reflect a pattern in which the president attacks his critics by going after their families or even ordinary people unconnected to Trump’s grievance. They have become the collateral damage of a transactional president and his followers, whose online swarm lingers and continues to unsettle long after Trump has moved on to the next outrage.

“It was a pretty tough time for them right after it happened, and that’s really who my heart aches for every time it comes up,” said Paul Lux, a friend of Klausutis’s from the Okaloosa County Young Republicans, referring to her death in 2001. “This is the second time in the last four or five years. I always get called.”

Trump has gone after the dead and their families before, usually because he regards them as political opponents. In 2016, he claimed that the Gold Star mother of a Muslim soldier was not “allowed” to speak alongside her husband at the Democratic National Convention. He relentlessly insulted Senator John McCain of Arizona for months after his death. When former representative John Dingell died last year, Trump mocked his widow, Representative Debbie Dingell, a Michigan Democrat, and implied that her late husband was “looking up” from hell.

But it is his disregard for the pain of private citizens that is most striking about his latest conspiracy theory about Klausutis, as he claims that her family would want to know more about her death when all they want is for him to leave her memory alone.

Trump previously cited Klausutis’s death in 2017, calling it an “‘unsolved mystery’” in a tweet suggesting that Scarborough be fired. Klausutis’s death is neither unsolved nor a mystery: Scarborough was in Washington when she died in his congressional office in Fort Walton Beach, Fla. The police investigated, the medical examiner performed an autopsy, and her death was ruled an accident.

But that has mattered little to the president. On Wednesday, he falsely referred to Klausutis’s death as a “cold case” — even after Timothy Klausutis wrote a heart-wrenching letter to Twitter pleading that it take down Trump’s posts. Twitter said the posts did not violate the platform’s terms of service.

“The frequency, intensity, ugliness, and promulgation of these horrifying lies ever increases on the Internet,” wrote Klausutis, who still lives in the same home in Niceville, Fla, that he and his wife bought not long before her death. “These conspiracy theorists, including most recently the president of the United States, continue to spread their bile and misinformation on your platform disparaging the memory of my wife and our marriage.”