What top conservatives are saying about George Floyd and police brutality

“George Floyd was begging, saying he couldn’t breathe, saying please, please,” Pirro told viewers. “This man who put his knee on the neck of George Floyd does not deserve to be free in this country.”

But on Friday’s “Fox & Friends,” Pirro’s voice nearly broke as she described the agonizing final moments of George Floyd, the Black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer ignored his pleas and pinned him to the ground during a routine stop.

In her typical appearances on Fox News, Jeanine Pirro, a former Republican district attorney, reserves her highest dudgeon for castigating liberals and lamenting the demise of law and order.

Even right-wing stars like Rush Limbaugh hedged their assessments early on, as the officer’s lethal force drew more condemnation in some corners of the right than the ensuing riots and the burning of a police precinct.

“I can’t find a way to justify it,’’ Limbaugh said of the officer’s actions.

The chilling circumstances of Floyd’s death — particularly the graphic, indisputable video of his arrest — have, at least for now, posed a political quandary among some conservative politicians, media stars, and President Trump, whose usual instinct is to focus on blaming liberals for promoting lawlessness.

The ongoing protests in Minneapolis and around the country may still alter conservative views. On Fox News on Friday night, Tucker Carlson began his show with a graphic calling the Minnesota protesters “Criminal Mobs” and wondered aloud why Republicans were not reacting more intensely against the violence in Minneapolis. Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham condemned the demonstrators for, in Hannity’s words, “exploiting” Floyd’s death.

The law enforcement community is one of Trump’s most loyal constituencies, and he and his allies are in uncharted territory as they weigh expressions of solidarity with the nation’s police forces against grappling with the horror of Floyd’s death.

Initially, Trump issued a brutal law-and-order message early Friday, tweeting, “When the looting starts, the shooting starts.” His implication that protesters should be shot by law enforcement drew enormous blowback from Democratic leaders and other critics; some 14 hours later, he said his tweet had been misinterpreted and later talked about the “good people” who were demonstrating in Floyd’s honor.

Aides to Trump said Friday they saw little advantage in further inflaming a situation that had already turned violent across several cities. They were mindful, too, of avoiding any further alienation of Black voters, ahead of an election where even marginal shifts in support could help him eke out a victory in November.

By Saturday morning, however, Trump had shifted tone again, writing in a tweet that any “protesters” — he put the word in quotes — who behaved out of line at the White House would face a “hard” response by Secret Service and “the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons, I have ever seen.”

Casting itself as the upholder of law and order has been a perennial Republican Party strategy in times of racial disharmony and social unrest, from the 1967 riots in Detroit and Newark, N.J., to Ferguson, Mo., in 2014.

But the stark footage of a white police officer kneeling on the neck of Floyd as he pleaded and moaned “I can’t breathe” produced an unusual moment when those on either side of the nation’s split-screen politics were, publicly at least, evincing a common cause.

The moment may be fleeting.

In an appearance on Fox News on Friday evening, Senator Ted Cruz of Texas faced tough questions from Carlson — one of Trump’s favorite anchors — about why the senator was quick to denounce Floyd’s death as “a horrific act of police brutality.”

“In this instance, we have a video of the incident,” Cruz said. “What we saw was wrong.”

Carlson pushed back, asking Cruz if he believed it was fair to bring a murder charge against the officer who arrested Floyd.

“Why doesn’t anybody stand up for the rest of us, for civilization?” Carlson asked.