US cities assess protest damage, await another day of unrest

From Boston to San Francisco, protesters took to the streets, and some signs of trouble emerged in cities that have closed streets and imposed curfews after days of turmoil. People robbed stores in the middle of the day in Philadelphia and Santa Monica, Calif., and a semitruck drove into a massive crowd of people that took over a portion of a highway in Minneapolis.

MINNEAPOLIS — Protests formed across America again Sunday, even as glass and graffiti from the previous night’s unrest were still being cleaned up, with some violence and crime flaring in pockets of largely peaceful demonstrations fueled by the killings of black people at the hands of police.

Officials reported that no protesters appeared to have been hit after a semitrailer, and the Minnesota State Patrol said in a tweet that the action appeared deliberate. The driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the troopers said, after police came to clear the highway.

The turbulence began in that city after the death last week of George Floyd — a black man who pleaded that he couldn’t breathe after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into his neck for several minutes. The protests quickly became national, spreading to cities large and small.

The officer who pressed his knee onto Floyd’s neck has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder, but protesters are demanding charges against all four officers at the scene. All four were fired.

On late Sunday, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz revealed that Attorney General Keith Ellison would take lead in any prosecutions in the case. This had been a demand of some of the protesting groups; Ellison is Black.

In neighboring St. Paul, thousands gathered peacefully in front of the state Capitol, pledging to keep up the protests.

“We’re Minnesota nice, but we’re not Minnesota dumb, and we’re not done,” St. Paul Black Lives Matter organizer Darnella Wade said. “They sent us the military and we only asked them for arrests.”

Minnesota’s governor brought in thousands of National Guard soldiers to help quell violence that had damaged or destroyed hundreds of buildings in Minneapolis over days of protests. The immense deployment appeared to have worked Saturday night, when there was comparatively little destruction.

On Sunday, in a display of force, long lines of state patrolmen and National Guard soldiers were lined up in front of the Capitol, facing the demonstrators, with perhaps a dozen military-style armored vehicles behind them.

Across America, demonstrators called again for an end to police violence. Many also joined police in pleading for a stop to violence, saying it weakened calls for justice and reform.

Disgust over generations of racism in a country founded in part by slaveholders combined with a string of recent racially charged killings to stoke the anger. Adding to that was angst from months of lockdowns brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, which has disproportionately hurt communities of color, not only in terms of infections but in job losses and economic stress.

The droves of people congregating for demonstrations threatened to trigger new outbreaks, a fact overshadowed by the boiling tensions.

“Maybe this country will get the memo that we are sick of police murdering unarmed black men,” said Lex Scott, founder of Black Lives Matter Utah. “Maybe the next time a white police officer decides to pull the trigger, he will picture cities burning.”

The scale of the protests, sweeping from coast to coast and unfolding on a single night, rivaled the historic demonstrations of the civil rights and Vietnam War eras.

Curfews were imposed in major cities around the nation, including Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle. About 5,000 National Guard soldiers and airmen were activated in 15 states and Washington, D.C.

At the Minneapolis intersection where Floyd was killed, people gathered with brooms and flowers, saying it was important to protect what they called a “sacred space.” The intersection was blocked with the traffic cones while a ring of flowers was laid out.

Among those descending on Minneapolis was Michael Brown Sr., the father of Michael Brown, whose killing by a police officer in Ferguson, Mo., set off unrest in 2014. “I understand what this family is feeling. I understand what this community is feeling,” he said.

In tweets Sunday, President Trump blamed anarchists and the media for fueling the violence. Attorney General William Barr pointed a finger at “far left extremist” groups. In Minnesota, local officials had made similar claims over the weekend, though arrest records show those charged were overwhelmingly from the area.

Trump and other federal authorities urged local officials to crack down harder on looters and arsonists.

On Saturday night, police in several cities intensified their use of force — wielding batons, rubber bullets, and pepper spray in incidents that also targeted bystanders and journalists. In Minneapolis, videos posted online showed police officers yelling, ‘‘Light ‘em up!’’ before firing paint at them as they stood on a front porch of a home. No one in the group appeared to be seriously injured.

Edward Maguire, a professor at Arizona State University who recently published a guidebook on police crowd-control procedures, said this instance was egregious because officers fired potentially dangerous rounds at people who posed no threat.‘‘Everything that police do in these types of situations should be aimed at de-escalation, and that is a really, really stunning example of escalation,’’ he said.

Watching the events of Saturday night, Maguire said police chiefs across America had read his guidebook to crowd control — and decided to do the opposite. ‘‘I'm just seeing examples all over the country right now of bad policing,’’ he said. ‘‘Poorly conceived strategies for how to handle protests.’’

In another incident in Minneapolis, a CBS TV news crew said it was shooting video of a group of officers standing around in a parking lot when someone fired rubber bullets at them. ‘‘They’re sighting us in, dude,’’ one of the crew says in the video posted by CBS reporter Michael George, after the bullets came closer. Michael Adams, a reporter for VICE News recorded himself being pepper-sprayed by police.

Material from the Washington Post was used in this report.