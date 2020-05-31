Many claim extremists are sparking protest violence, but which extremists?

“We have reason to believe that bad actors continue to infiltrate the rightful protests of George Floyd’s murder, which is why we are extending the curfew by one day,” Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota tweeted Sunday, after previously suggesting that white supremacists or people from outside the state fomented the unrest.

Numerous political leaders, starting with President Trump, have leveled accusations at various groups, asserting that some radical agenda is at play in transforming once peaceful protests over the death of a black man, George Floyd, in Minneapolis police custody.

NEW YORK — Amid the rush to assign blame for the widespread violence and vandalism breaking out in American cities, accusations that extremists or other outside agitators were behind the destruction continued to ricochet online and on the airwaves Sunday.

None of those pointing the finger presented much evidence to support the accusations, however, and some officials conceded the lack of solid information behind such claims.

“The truth is, nobody really knows,” Keith Ellison, Minnesota’s attorney general and a former Democratic congressman from Minneapolis, said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

“There’s been a lot of videotape taken by demonstrators of people who are very suspicious, who really did start breaking windows,” Ellison said. “There have been other photographs of cars with no license plates. Very suspicious behavior.”

It would all have to be investigated, he said.

People associated with both the extreme right and left are being accused of igniting the conflagration. The Trump administration blamed what it called the radical left, naming antifa, a contraction of the word “anti-fascist” that has come to be associated with a diffuse movement of left-wing protesters who engage in more aggressive techniques like vandalism.

Others said white supremacists and far-right groups were responsible, pointing to online statements by adherents that the upheaval would hasten the collapse of a multiethnic, multicultural United States.

“The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization,” Trump wrote on Twitter on Sunday, although it was unclear on what legal authority he could make that call.

The president has periodically criticized antifa, but it was not clear that Trump’s declaration would have any real meaning beyond his characteristic attempts to stir up culture war controversy, attract attention and please his base.

Antifa is not an organization, and it does not have a leader, membership roles, or any defined, centralized structure. It is a vaguely defined movement of people who share common protest tactics and targets.

Even if antifa were a real organization, the laws that permit the federal government to deem entities terrorists and impose sanctions on them are limited to foreign groups. There is no domestic terrorism law despite periodic proposals to create one.

“There is no authority under law to do that — and if such a statute were passed, it would face serious First Amendment challenges,” said Mary B. McCord, a former head of the Justice Department’s National Security Division. When the FBI has investigated neo-Nazi organizations like the Base and Atomwaffen Division, it has treated them as criminal enterprises.

Nevertheless, in a statement after Trump’s tweet, Attorney General William Barr said the FBI would ally with state and local police to identify violent protesters, whom he also called domestic terrorists.

“Groups of outside radicals and agitators are exploiting the situation to pursue their own separate, violent and extremist agenda,” Barr said. “The violence instigated and carried out by antifa and other similar groups in connection with the rioting is domestic terrorism and will be treated accordingly.”

Antifa-style protesters are hostile to law enforcement and are oriented toward street action, said Jonathan Greenblatt, the chief executive of the Anti-Defamation League, so these demonstrations provide an opportunity even if their goals are not the same as those of the original protesters. Still, he cautioned that in such a complex stew, not all the vandalism can be attributed to any one faction.

“While we have seen tactics they embrace at times during these protests, it is also unclear how many of the individuals committing violence or destroying property are antifa or just upset with the ongoing issue of police brutality,” he said.

Far-right adherents generated an avalanche of posts on social media in recent days suggesting the unrest was a sign that the collapse of the American system they have long awaited was at hand. These groups, known as “accelerationists,” attempt to promote any circumstances that might speed that goal.

Last month they were pushing the idea that the coronavirus pandemic and the demonstrations against shutting down public life might be their moment to incite discord.

The groups are not monolithic. There are factions that express solidarity with some in the African-American community in their animosity toward the police, a position dating to violent showdowns in the 1990s between white supremacists and law enforcement in places like Ruby Ridge, Idaho, and Waco, Texas.

Others, however, believe that sparking a race war would ultimately bring about the establishment of a pure white ethnic state in at least part of the current United States.

Signs of any organized effort or even participation in the violence were relatively rare. “I have not seen any clear evidence that white supremacists or militiamen are masking up and going out to burn and loot,” said Howard Graves, a research analyst at the Southern Poverty Law Center who tracks white supremacist and other anti-government extremist groups.

In a Facebook post from Richmond, two young white men are shown holding that flag up behind an African-American woman with a hand-lettered sign reading “A knee is the new noose!!” That referred to the police action used in the death of Floyd.

Mike Griffin, a longtime activist in Minneapolis, said the demonstrations in his city attracted people he had never seen before. They included well-dressed young white men in expensive boots carrying hammers and talking about torching buildings. “I know protests, I’ve been doing it for 20 years,” he said. “People not affiliated with the protests are creating havoc on the streets.”