Police turn more aggressive against protesters and bystanders

Floyd’s death has led to large-scale protests in dozens of cities. In some places, protesters have set fire to police cars and buildings, smashed windows, and looted stores.

President Trump and his attorney general, William Barr, urged cities to follow the example set Saturday night by Minneapolis, where the unrest began earlier this week over the case of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes.

Federal authorities urged local officials on Sunday to crack down harder on rioters after American cities were rocked by fiery spasms of violence and vandalism, part of a nationwide wave of protests over police misconduct.

On Saturday night, police in several cities intensified their use of force — wielding batons, rubber bullets, and pepper spray in incidents that also targeted bystanders and journalists.

In Minneapolis, videos posted online showed police officers yelling ‘‘Light ’em up!’’ before firing paint at them as they stood on a front porch of a home. No one in the group appeared to be seriously injured.

Edward Maguire, a professor at Arizona State University who recently published a guidebook on police crowd-control procedures, said this instance was egregious because officers fired potentially dangerous rounds at people who posed no threat.

‘‘Everything that police do in these types of situations should be aimed at deescalation, and that is a really, really stunning example of escalation,’’ he said. ‘‘You cannot be shooting projectiles at human beings, unless you have a really good reason to do so.’’

Watching the events of Saturday night, Maguire said police chiefs across America had read his guidebook to crowd control — and decided to do the opposite. ‘‘I’m just seeing examples all over the country right now of bad policing,’’ he said. ‘‘Poorly conceived strategies for how to handle protests.’’

In another incident in Minneapolis, a CBS TV news crew said it was shooting video of a group of officers standing around in a parking lot when someone fired rubber bullets at them. ‘‘They’re sighting us in, dude,’’ one of the crew says in the video posted by CBS reporter Michael George, after the bullets came closer. Michael Adams, a reporter for VICE News recorded himself being pepper-sprayed by police in Minneapolis while he was on the ground.

The president said other jurisdictions should follow Minneapolis’s example.

On Sunday, Trump tweeted: ‘‘Get tough Democrat Mayors and Governors. Other Democrat run Cities and States should look at the total shutdown of Radical Left Anarchists in Minneapolis last night.’’

The president’s call to arms against unruly people was underscored by the attorney general, who issued a statement declaring it was ‘‘time to stop watching the violence and to confront and stop it.’’

Barr blamed ‘‘outside radicals and agitators’’ for ‘‘exploiting the situation to pursue their own separate, violent extremist agenda.’’ In Minnesota, local officials had made similar claims over the weekend, though arrest records show those charged were overwhelmingly from the area.

The Trump administration sought to blame an antifascist movement called Antifa for the violence, though the available evidence for that claim is sparse. For several years, conservative groups have said Antifa is a growing criminal organization; people who have studied self-described Antifa activists say it is a very small, scattered group of individuals without a structure or leader.

‘‘The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization,’’ Trump declared in a tweet, though there is no mechanism in federal law to brand domestic groups terrorists the same way the government can do so for foreign terrorist groups.

In pushing for a tougher approach to violent protesters, Barr said he had tasked the FBI’s joint terrorism task forces — large teams of investigators from agencies whose mission is to investigate terrorism suspects — to ‘‘identify criminal organizers and instigators’’ around the protests.

Video clips from the weekend showed that, in some instances, police used force to clear streets, regardless of who was there.

‘‘I’ve covered protests involving police in Ferguson, Mo., Baton Rouge, La., Dallas and Los Angeles. I’ve also covered the U.S. military in war zones, including Iraq and Afghanistan. I have never been fired at by police until tonight,’’ wrote Los Angeles Times reporter Molly Hennessy-Fiske, who said she had been shot with at least one rubber bullet by Minnesota State Patrol officers while in Minneapolis.

‘‘Where do we go?’’ Hennessy-Fiske said she yelled at the officers, asking for them to direct her and a group of other journalists to safety. ‘‘None of the officers responded. Instead, they chased us along the wall and into a corner.’’ Hennessy-Fiske said she escaped after scaling a wall, with two bloody wounds to her leg.

Colonel Matt Langer, head of the Minnesota State Patrol, acknowledged that the actions by his officers ‘‘aren’t particularly pretty’’ but called them necessary.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, a Democrat, agreed.

‘‘I supported the actions that were out there. I gave the order to go with them,’’ said Walz, who added that the use of force toward reporters was ‘‘unacceptable.’’