Will protests spark a 2nd viral wave?

More than 100,000 Americans have died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. People of color have been particularly hard hit, with rates of hospitalizations and deaths among Black Americans far exceeding those of whites.

While many political leaders affirmed the right of protesters to express themselves, they urged the demonstrators to wear face masks and maintain social distancing, both to protect themselves and to prevent further community spread of the virus.

Mass protests against police brutality that have brought thousands of people out of their homes and onto the streets in cities across America are raising the specter of new coronavirus outbreaks, prompting political leaders, physicians, and public health specialists to warn that the crowds could cause a surge in cases.

The protests in dozens of cities have been spurred most recently by the death last week of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis. But the unrest and outrage spilling out into the streets from one city to the next also reflects the dual, cumulative tensions arising from decades of killings by police and the sudden losses of family and friends from the virus.

The spontaneous outpouring of protests are occurring as many states have warily begun reopening after weeks of stay-at-home orders with millions of Americans unemployed. Restaurants, schools, beaches, and parks are under scrutiny as the public tentatively practices new forms of social distancing.

In Los Angeles, where demonstrations led to the closing of virus testing sites Saturday, Mayor Eric Garcetti warned that the protests could become “super-spreader events,” referring to the types of gatherings, usually held in indoor settings, that can lead to an explosion of secondary infections.

Governor Larry Hogan of Maryland, a Republican, expressed concern that his state would see a spike in cases in about two weeks, which is about how long it takes for symptoms to emerge after someone is infected, while Atlanta’s mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms, advised people who were out protesting “to go get a COVID test this week.”

Some infectious disease specialists were reassured by the fact that the protests were held outdoors, saying the open air settings could mitigate the risk of transmission. In addition, many of the demonstrators were wearing masks, and in some places, they appeared to be avoiding clustering too closely.

But others were more concerned about the risk posed by the marches. Dr. Howard Markel, a medical historian who studies pandemics, likened the protest crowds to the bond parades held in American cities like Philadelphia and Detroit in the midst of the 1918 influenza pandemic, which were often followed by spikes in influenza cases.

New York Times

While asking for more aid, states are slow to spend it

Many states have yet to spend the federal funding they received more than a month ago to help with soaring costs related to the coronavirus crisis, complicating governors’ arguments that they need hundreds of billions more from US taxpayers.

The Associated Press reviewed plans from governors or lawmakers on how they plan to use the money from the coronavirus relief bill and found that at least a dozen states have started distributing the money. But far more have not.

The reasons vary. Some governors want permission to use the federal aid to plug budget holes after business closures and stay-at-home orders eroded the tax revenue that pays for government operations. Others are holding back because they fear a resurgence of the virus could mean another wave of expenses. And in other states, governors and lawmakers are wrestling over who controls the spending decisions

Congress approved $150 billion for state and local governments in late March as part of a $2.2 trillion response to the outbreak, and the money was distributed within a month.

In May, the House approved an additional $3 trillion aid package, with nearly a third of that dedicated to state and local governments.

On a call with governors, Vice President Mike Pence said a majority of states had not yet sent money to cities and counties, some of which had to furlough staff as tax revenue dropped sharply.

The AP survey found that at least 32 states are considering sharing a portion of the federal aid with local governments.

Associated Press

Cuomo: Virus deaths in N.Y. approaching very low level

ALBANY, N.Y. — With coronavirus deaths continuing to decline in New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo expressed hope Sunday that the state is approaching a level where fatalities are perhaps not eliminated but are very few.

There were 56 COVID-19 deaths in New York Saturday, “which in this absurd reality we live in is very, very good news,” he said. While noting a slight uptick in the three-day average of new coronavirus hospital admissions, Cuomo said the number is declining overall.

Officials say nearly 24,000 people in the state have been killed by the virus, but the state’s figure doesn’t include another 5,800 deaths that New York City officials are attributing to the virus in that city.

In preparation for New York City entering the first phase of easing lockdown restrictions on June 8, Cuomo said Saturday he’ll focus this week on providing more testing and more supplies like masks to neighborhoods where infection rates remain high.

Associated Press

Locals take back tourist-free Waikiki during pandemic

HONOLULU — Growing up in Hawaii, Amber Lethem’s family avoided Waikiki, the world-famous tourist mecca.

“I reflect back on my childhood, Waikiki has always been this pinnacle of like that’s where all the tourists are,” Lethem said. “We didn’t really go into Waikiki, ever.”

Many other locals would also shun Waikiki’s congested streets and herds of slow-moving tourists.

But now that the pandemic has forced state leaders to impose a 14-day quarantine on travelers arriving to the islands, Waikiki is mostly a ghost town. Governor David Ige has extended the traveler quarantine through June.

So, locals are taking Waikiki back. Residents are enjoying wide sidewalks for running and walking. They’re swimming -- with lots of room for social distancing -- in waters normally clogged with awestruck and sunburned tourists. There’s more parking for those escaping small houses and apartments in neighborhoods that don’t have sidewalks.

Lethem, a sales coach who lives on the eastern edge of Waikiki that has fewer hotels, said she’s able to enjoy the area for the first time in her life in ways she hasn’t be able to before.

As of Friday, Hawaii had 649 cases of coronavirus. There have been 17 deaths.

Associated Press