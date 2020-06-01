Military: 2 dead after shooting at North Dakota air base

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — A shooting early Monday has left two airmen dead at the Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota, the military said.

The base’s emergency services members responded to the shooting, which occurred at 4:30 a.m., a statement from the military said. Officials said there is no risk to other personnel, and the shooting remains under investigation.

Additional details about the circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately released.