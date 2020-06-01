More than 25,000 nursing home residents have died during pandemic, report shows

CMS officials nevertheless said they were confident the figures offer a reliable snapshot of the pandemic in the nation’s hard-hit nursing homes.

The numbers represent the first official national accounting of fatalities in the 15,000 nursing homes that receive Medicare and Medicaid funding. The tally, however, is incomplete. Only about 80 percent of nursing homes reported data to the federal government, and they were required only to include cases as of mid-May.

More than 25,000 elderly residents died and 60,000 were infected as the coronavirus swept through US nursing homes in recent months, particularly affecting facilities with a history of low marks for staffing and patient care, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced Monday.

A Washington Post accounting of cases and deaths in the nursing homes, based on state reports, shows that more than 28,000 residents have died and 100,000 have been infected.

Of the homes that reported data to CMS, 1 in 5 recorded at least one death from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and 1 in 4 had at least one positive case. In the District of Columbia and three states — New Jersey, Connecticut, and Massachusetts — more than 1 in 10 nursing home residents died, according to the data collected so far by CMS.

For weeks, some states and facilities have declined to release case and death counts to the public, citing privacy concerns. The new federal data, while limited, comes after months of criticism from watchdog groups and patients’ families, who argued that tracking cases is critical to public health.

Washington Post

Most Americans still favor controlling outbreak

Nearly 6 in 10 Americans say the coronavirus outbreak has exacted a severe economic toll on their communities, but a majority of a divided country still says controlling the virus’s spread is more important than trying to restart the economy, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll.

The survey finds that despite the shared disruption of their daily lives since stay-at-home orders began, partisans differ sharply on how the country should move forward.

In the starkest split, 57 percent of Americans overall and 81 percent of Democrats say trying to control the spread of the coronavirus is most important now. A far smaller 27 percent of Republicans agree, while 66 percent of them say restarting the economy is more important. Nearly 6 in 10 independents say their priority is controlling the virus’s spread.

There are sizable gender and racial gaps on this issue, too. Women, by more than 2 to 1, say controlling the spread of the virus should be the higher priority, while men are evenly split. Additionally, Black Americans, who have suffered disproportionately from the virus, overwhelmingly favor controlling its spread, with about 3 in 4 citing this as their priority.

Washington Post

Can 8 million daily riders be lured back to N.Y. transit?

NEW YORK — As New York City prepares to reopen after enduring one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in the world, officials are seeking to avoid a new disaster — the gridlock that could result if people continue to avoid public transportation and turn to cars instead.

Before the crisis, 8 million people in the region each weekday — including over 50 percent of the city’s population — used a network of subways, buses, and railways. After the outbreak hit, ridership plummeted as workers stayed home.

Now the city faces a dilemma: Encouraging people to return to mass transit could increase the risk of new infections.

New York Times