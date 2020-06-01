Obama speaks out on unrest, urges focus on state and local elections

Former president Barack Obama is urging those angered by the death of George Floyd to focus their efforts on state and local elections and to push officials on those levels for specific reforms to the criminal justice system.

‘‘If, going forward, we can channel our justifiable anger into peaceful, sustained, and effective action, then this moment can be a real turning point in our nation’s long journey to live up to our highest ideals,’’ Obama said in a Medium post on Monday.

At a time when protesters are gathering nightly outside the White House, Obama said those seeking change should be fighting for a president and other federal officials who recognize ‘‘the corrosive role that racism plays in our society and want to do something about it.’’