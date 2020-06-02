GOP to look at alternate convention sites

Governor Roy Cooper, a Democrat, said in a letter to the top convention organizer and the national GOP chairwoman that “planning for a scaled-down convention with fewer people, social distancing and face coverings is a necessity.” The letter came on the eve of a deadline from the GOP for assurances that Cooper would allow a full-scale event in August.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Organizers of the Republican National Convention said Tuesday they will begin visiting potential alternative sites after North Carolina’s governor told them the COVID-19 pandemic requires them to prepare for a scaled-back event if they want to hold it in Charlotte.

Advertisement

Later, Cooper told reporters it’s unlikely that virus trends will allow a full-capacity nominating convention for President Trump to proceed at Charlotte’s NBA arena.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, one of the recipients of Cooper’s letter, accused him of “dragging his feet” on giving them guidance for proceeding with convention plans.

She released a statement saying that while the party would like to hold its event in Charlotte, “we have an obligation to our delegates and nominee to begin visiting the multiple cities and states” that have reached out to express interest in hosting.

Republican governors of Tennessee, Florida and Georgia have said they would be interested in hosting if North Carolina falls through.

Associated Press

Demonstrations concern public health specialists

PROVIDENCE — As demonstrators flooded streets across America to decry the killing of George Floyd, public health experts watched in alarm — the close proximity of protesters and their failures in many cases to wear masks, along with the police using tear gas, could fuel new transmissions of the coronavirus.

Many of the protests broke out in places where the virus is still circulating widely in the population.

A fresh outbreak in the places where protesters gathered could lead to reinstituting shutdowns.

Advertisement

While case numbers and deaths have been trending down in several of the cities where the largest protests have occurred, the number of people in those places infected with the virus — and with the ability to spread it — remains high. And in some of the communities, such as Minneapolis, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has been rising.

Associated Press

N.Y. contact tracers reach out to people with virus

NEW YORK — New York City contact tracers hired to contain the spread of the coronavirus reached out to all of the roughly 600 people who tested positive citywide on Monday, the first day of the program, and succeeded in reaching more than half of them, officials said Tuesday.

The city has hired 1,700 people for its contact tracing effort and needs to reach 2,500 in order to meet Governor Andrew Cuomo’s target for entering the first phase of the state’s four-step reopening process.

The contact tracers are placing people infected with the virus in hotel rooms if they need to isolate themselves away from their families as well as reaching out to the close contacts of those who test positive for COVID-19.

Associated Press

Cartoonists to hide symbols in art for front-line workers

NEW YORK — The funny papers this Sunday will have more than laughs.

More than 70 comic strips and panels — from Garry Trudeau’s “Doonesbury” to Jim Toomey’s “Sherman’s Lagoon” — will each have six symbols hidden in the artwork to honor workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Look closely and you’ll find a mask for medical workers and caregivers, a steering wheel for delivery workers, a shopping cart for grocery workers, an apple for teachers, a fork for food service workers, and a microscope for medical researchers.

Advertisement

This Sunday would have marked the last day of the National Cartoonists Society’s annual convention, which was canceled.

“I just felt like that was a great day to do it because we’re missing that big communal feeling, but at least we get to do something together,” said “Baby Blues” co-cartoonist Rick Kirkman.

Associated Press