Joe Biden laces into Trump for fanning ‘flames of hate’

In his first formal speech out in public since the coronavirus shuttered the campaign trail in mid-March, Biden delivered perhaps his closest approximation yet of a presidential address to the nation. He emphasized themes of empathy and unity to draw a clear contrast with Trump, who over the last 24 hours threatened to deploy the military nationwide to dominate protesters and told governors they had to deliver “retribution” to demonstrators or else they would look like “a bunch of jerks.”

Joe Biden on Tuesday excoriated President Trump’s stewardship of a nation convulsed in crisis over issues of race and police brutality, likening Trump’s language to that of Southern racists of the 1960s while also warning Americans that “we cannot let our rage consume us.”

With Trump determined to cast himself as a self-described “law and order” president, Biden aimed to appeal to a broader range of the electorate’s concerns, pledging to address economic inequality and racial injustice but also urging the nation to come together at a moment of deep civil unrest.

“Donald Trump has turned this country into a battlefield riven by old resentments and fresh fears,” Biden said, speaking against a backdrop of American flags at Philadelphia’s City Hall. “Is this who we are? Is this who we want to be? Is this what we want to pass on to our children and our grandchildren? Fear, anger, finger pointing, rather than the pursuit of happiness? Incompetence and anxiety, self-absorption, selfishness?”

The country, Biden said, was “crying out for leadership.”

Biden’s remarks came as his team moved urgently to press a more aggressive case against Trump at an extraordinarily high-stakes moment for the country, marked by a pandemic, devastating unemployment numbers, racial strife, and violent clashes between police and protesters during the demonstrations, which in many cities have led to looting.

“We’re a nation in pain,” Biden said. “We must not let our pain destroy us. We’re a nation enraged, but we cannot let our rage consume us. We’re a nation that’s exhausted, but we will not allow our exhaustion to defeat us,” he said