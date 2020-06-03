California Sues Trump Team Over Student Loan Forgiveness

The Trump administration has repeatedly failed to follow through on bipartisan student-loan forgiveness legislation from 2007 designed to encourage graduates to take vital public sector jobs such as teacher and emergency medical technician, California said in a lawsuit.

The law allows such employees to seek loan forgiveness after 10 years of payments in recognition of their work in roles — also including public defender, firefighter, and social worker — that often pay less than in the private sector.

According to the suit, filed Wednesday in federal court in San Francisco, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has failed to implement the program, and almost all loan forgiveness requests have been denied since 2017, when 99 percent were rejected.