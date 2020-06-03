Mayor relaxes D.C. curfew but tensions rise between city’s leaders, White House

Earlier in the day on Wednesday, demonstrators lay face down near ornate fountains on the East Front of the Capitol, hands held behind their backs as though cuffed. Meanwhile, hundreds gathered in the heat at 16th and I streets north of the White House.

Several hundred demonstrators had descended on Washington Tuesday, a day of mostly peaceful protests in the city.

WASHINGTON — A sixth day of protests in Washington began Wednesday with a demonstration at the Capitol, followed by others north of Lafayette Square, near the White House, and outside Trump International Hotel.

After two nights with a curfew that began at 7 p.m., Mayor Muriel E. Bowser announced Wednesday that a curfew will go into effect at 11 p.m. and extend through 6 a.m. Thursday.

Bowser raised concerns Wednesday about the expanding footprint of outside law enforcement in the District amid days of large demonstrations, saying, “we should all be concerned about who is giving the orders.” Over the past few days, numerous federal police agencies and National Guard members from several states have been deployed across the city.

But even as local leaders eased the curfew to 11 p.m., there were signs of tightening restrictions by federal authorities as their forces expanded street closures and tall black fencing was erected near the White House. The response increased the tension between city officials and the Trump administration.

Bowser criticized the expanded presence of federal law enforcement in the city and some of their tactics. City officials are evaluating whether the deployment in certain parts of the city is legal.

In contrast to previous nights marred by vandalism, fires and looting, District officials said, protesters largely kept one another in check to tamp down violence Tuesday night into the morning. While the authorities appeared tense and confrontational earlier in the week, officers were far more relaxed and avoided making large-scale arrests even though hundreds of people, and perhaps as many as 5,000, were on the streets well past the 7 p.m. curfew, officials said.

‘‘We have allowed peaceful demonstrations every night,’’ the mayor said. ‘‘What we are concerned about are people who are not peaceful and destroying our city.’’

The sixth day of protest in Washington brought a more relaxed yet still passionate and family-friend vibe. At noon, hundreds stood in the rain at the Capitol, chanting ‘‘Justice Now!’’ and ‘‘I can’t breathe!’’

Cars drove by honking, some with signs, the drivers cheering the protesters. Others walked dogs through the crowds as families ate picnic lunches in the shade on the Capitol grounds. Sam Cooke’s ‘‘A Change is Gonna Come’’ played from a loudspeaker.

The largest crowds in recent days gathered Tuesday, partly in response to how protesters had been treated the previous night. Hundreds of peaceful demonstrators on Monday were forcefully cleared from Lafayette Square, across from the White House, by federal officers at the direction of Attorney General William Barr. Protesters were struck with pepper balls, and others were pushed and hit, just before Trump walked across the park for a photo op at St. John’s Episcopal Church, where a fire had been set in the basement during protests.

Both D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham and Bowser criticized the use of a helicopter that hovered over protesters on Monday night and sent shards of glass and debris flying.

‘‘It was a potentially very dangerous scare tactic that was meant to intimidate D.C. residents,’’ Bowser said. ‘‘It is wholly inappropriate in urban settings.’’

The National Guard of the District of Columbia is investigating the use of one of its helicopters to make a “show of force” against protesters near the White House.

The helicopter, normally designated for medical evacuations, hovered low enough to create a deafening noise and spray protesters with rotor wash. The commanding general of the DC Guard, Major General William Walker, said in a statement Wednesday that he directed the investigation.

On Wednesday afternoon at the Capitol, speakers took turns at the microphone to exhort the crowd, lead chants, read poetry, and sing ‘‘We are the World.’’ They called out the police standing in front of them for unequal treatment and violent tactics.

Shortly after noon a crowd of hundreds dropped to one knee, chanting ‘‘Bend a knee!’’

For minutes they kept chanting, facing a line of officers. A cheer rose and swelled through the crowd.

‘‘Thank you so much officers!’’ a protest leader called into her megaphone. ‘‘Thank you so much, officers!’’

Suddenly everyone was dancing to Michael Jackson’s ‘‘Make a Change,’’ with the protest leaders grooving on a fountain silhouetted against the Capitol dome.

Volunteers handed out water, snacks, and sunscreen, medics walked through the crowd, and others collected trash. Officers stood behind fences a few feet apart from one another, watching the crowd but looking relatively relaxed.

Abby Belai, whose parents moved to the United States from Ethiopia before she was born, said she felt compelled to be at the protest to show support for the generations of Black Americans who had suffered and battled for their constitutional rights.

‘‘I worry for the children that see this stuff on TV and see their parents get racially profiled,’’ said Belai, 26, of Falls Church, Va. ‘‘This shouldn’t continue for future generations, and we won’t stop until we are heard and seen and understood and accepted just like every person in this country and in the world.’’

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.