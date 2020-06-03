Pandemic, protests, and police: an election like no other

King is only the second congressional incumbent from either party to lose a bid for renomination in the 2020 primaries. The other was Representative Dan Lipinski of Illinois, a Democrat who lost a March primary to a more liberal challenger. But unlike Lipinski, King was defeated not because of his ideology but because his defense of white identity politics finally proved too toxic for his Republican colleagues to abide.

The most high-profile race of the day produced a surprising result when Representative Steve King, the Iowa Republican who was ostracized by his party after questioning why white nationalism was offensive, lost his primary to Randy Feenstra, a state senator who had the tacit support of much of the state’s GOP establishment.

WASHINGTON — On the biggest day of voting since the coronavirus disrupted public life, Americans cast ballots in extraordinary circumstances Tuesday, heading to the polls during a national health and economic crisis and amid the widespread protests and police deployments that have disrupted communities across the nation.

In his campaign, Feenstra did not make an issue of King’s litany of racist remarks, but instead argued that his removal from House committees by Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy made King an ineffective congressman for Iowa.

”There’s an old saying, ‘If you come for the King, you best not miss,’ ” said David Kochel, an Iowa Republican operative who was opposed to King’s candidacy. “We took that to heart.”

Feenstra will face J.D. Scholten, a Democrat and former minor-league baseball player who lost the 2018 general election to King by just 10,000 votes. Democrats believe Scholten could beat King, but would have far tougher odds against Feenstra.

On the Democratic side in Iowa, voters Tuesday chose Theresa Greenfield, a businesswoman who has proved to be an able fund-raiser, to face Republican Senator Joni Ernst. The race is expected to be among the most expensive Senate contests in the country, with outside groups already reserving $35 million in TV advertisements this summer and fall.

In Indiana, Republicans in the state’s 5th Congressional District, which includes the northern swath of Indianapolis and counties to the north, picked Victoria Spartz, a self-funding Ukrainian-born state senator. She was one of 15 candidates battling to replace Representative Susan Brooks, a Republican who is retiring. Democrats nominated Christina Hale, a state House member, for a race they believe will be competitive in November.

Teresa Leger Fernandez, a progressive candidate who played up her deep roots in New Mexico, defeated former CIA officer Valerie Plame early Wednesday in the Democratic primary election for the state’s 3rd Congressional District.

Plame, who rose to fame after her identity was leaked during George W. Bush’s administration, ran a well-funded campaign in what is widely regarded as a safe Democratic district. Her debut television advertisement, in which she drove a Chevy Camaro backward through the desert, attracted national attention for its James Bond-style flash. But it may have helped contribute to her defeat, as she faced persistent criticism that she was an outsider.

By contrast, Leger Fernandez emphasized her long history in the district throughout her campaign. She received endorsements from high-profile national Democrats, including Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

Representative Greg Gianforte, a Montana Republican who lost the 2016 governor’s race to Steve Bullock, defeated Tim Fox, the Montana attorney general, in a second bid to be governor. Gianforte made national headlines in 2017 when he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault for attacking a reporter. Gianforte will face Lieutenant Governor Mike Cooney.

Bullock, a Democrat, cannot seek reelection and won his party’s nomination to challenge for the Senate seat currently held by Republican Steve Daines.

And in Ferguson, Mo., voters elected the first Black and first woman as mayor of the city that was roiled by protests and civil unrest after police fatally shot Michael Brown, an unarmed black teenager.

Voters in eight states and Washington, D.C., chose nominees for congressional and local offices while casting perfunctory primary ballots in the presidential contest, which has long been set between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

The pandemic that had put a hold on the election season produced a new dynamic on the primaries being held Tuesday: All locales had seen an exponential surge in absentee voting because of the virus, with some states receiving more than 20 times the absentee requests of four years ago. The increase meant that some jurisdictions, overburdened by the amount of mail ballots, took longer than usual to report returns.

The voting also came amid a sustained assault on the electoral system by Trump, who has falsely attacked mail voting as biased toward Democrats, threatened to withhold federal resources from states that mailed ballots to voters, and suggested in general, with no evidence, the Democrats are looking to rig the election.

In the nation’s capital, polling places were open until 8 p.m., while the citywide curfew in place began at 7 p.m. Some voters remained in line for hours after the polls closed.

The effect of current events was also evident in Philadelphia, where voters were confronted with the dual realities of going to the polls in a city shaken by confrontations between police and protesters. Seventy percent of polling places there were closed while the authorities banned vehicle traffic and shut down public transportation in Center City, the downtown area, because of the unrest, meaning the only ways to get to polling sites were by foot or by bicycle.