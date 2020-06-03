Rosenstein says he regrets approving surveillance of Trump campaign adviser

The comment came at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing to examine the Russia probe, including flaws in the applications to monitor former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page. The Justice Department inspector general found numerous errors and omissions in the applications, and the department has told a court it now believes it had ‘‘insufficient predication’’ to continue the surveillance.

WASHINGTON — Former deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein conceded Wednesday that, in hindsight, he would not have signed an application to continue monitoring a former Trump campaign adviser during the FBI’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, and claimed he did not know of the significant problems that have since been identified with it.

Senator Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican and staunch ally of President Trump, asked Rosenstein, who signed one of the problematic applications, if — given what he knows now — he would have approved it.

‘‘No, I would not,’’ Rosenstein responded.

Conservatives are likely to seize on the admission, and others from Rosenstein, as more ammunition for their attacks on the Russia investigation. Rosenstein offered some defense of steps he took in the case — particularly his appointment of Robert Mueller as special counsel to lead it — but at times, he was conciliatory toward Republicans skeptical of the investigation.

After Graham asked if Rosenstein would agree there was ultimately ‘‘no there there’’ to support the ‘‘concept that the campaign was colluding with the Russians in August 2017,’’ Rosenstein responded, ‘‘I agree with that general statement.’’ In that month, Rosenstein wrote a memo detailing the scope of Mueller’s investigation; the probe was far from over.

But Rosenstein seemed to stress at other points that his conclusion about the lack of a conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia came only in hindsight. He noted, for example, that he ‘‘understood there was predication to investigate’’ when he wrote his scope memo, and added, ‘‘We investigate people who are not necessarily guilty, and so I didn’t have any presumption that these folks were guilty of anything.’’

Rosenstein said of the Russia case, ‘‘I do not believe the investigation was a hoax’’ — which seemed to directly rebut a talking point of Trump’s. But soon after, Rosenstein said he could not ‘‘vouch for the allegations.’’

‘‘As we now know, the eventual conclusions were that Russians committed crimes seeking to influence the election and Americans did not conspire with them,’’ he said. Mueller’s report detailing his findings concluded there was not evidence to allege a conspiracy, but that the Trump campaign ‘‘expected it would benefit electorally from information stolen and released through Russian efforts.’’

Rosenstein said ‘‘appointing a special counsel was the best way to complete the investigation appropriately and to promote public confidence in its conclusions.’’

‘‘I still believe it was the right decision, under the circumstances,’’ he said. He added later, ‘‘I do not believe that Mr. Mueller was trying to get rid of the president.’’

Rosenstein defended then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions’s recusal from the case, which put Rosenstein in charge, calling Sessions ‘‘one of the most principled people I’ve ever met in Washington.’’ The recusal enraged Trump, who to this day attacks Sessions over the matter. He also repeated a comment he made to The Washington Post after he went into private practice.

‘‘I believe we got the big issues right,’’ he said.

Rosenstein is the first of what could be dozens of witnesses in an effort by Graham to investigate the investigation that upended Trump’s presidency and resulted in criminal convictions for several of his associates and campaign aides. In his opening statement, Graham played a clip of Rosenstein describing in a May 2018 appearance how the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act process typically works — with a career law enforcement official swearing to the truth of an application — and then took aim at the comments.

Democrats have bristled at the probe, suggesting the Russia case already has been aggressively scrutinized by the Justice Department’s internal watchdog and that Republicans seem to be trying to undercut the legitimate work Mueller did to please Trump and help his reelection campaign.

The Justice Department inspector general last year lambasted the FBI for its handling of the warrant to monitor Page, though he said information had been kept from Rosenstein and other high-level officials before warrant application was approved. Rosenstein said he did not know of many of the problems, including that an FBI lawyer doctored a document used as part of the process.

Some Republican lawmakers took aim at Rosenstein, suggesting he did not do enough to ensure the accuracy of the application he signed. Rosenstein conceded he was not sure he had ‘‘read every page.’’ White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany seized on that at a briefing Wednesday, saying, ‘‘It’s really astonishing to hear from him that he’s not sure he read every page of that warrant, but I suppose it’s encouraging to hear with his 20/20 hindsight that he wouldn’t have signed off on it.’’

In a particularly heated exchange with Senator Josh Hawley, a Missouri Republican, Rosenstein accepted responsibility, but suggested the lawmaker should focus on future fixes.

‘‘I am accountable for it, but the question is, why did it happen?’’ Rosenstein said, adding later, ‘‘Yelling at me is not going to solve the problem.’’

Senator Dianne Feinstein of California, the highest-ranking Democrat on the committee, conceded that Inspector General Michael Horowitz had found serious deficiencies in the warrants on Page, as well as broader problems in how the FBI uses the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. But she noted that Horowitz also found the FBI had good cause to open an investigation into the Trump campaign.