The Latest: Tennessee’s Dollywood parks to open in mid-June

“The one thing it does is it shows us that the stay-at-home order worked,” Humble said. “Because when it ended you see an increase in cases on the 26th, which is 10 days after it ended. You can look at it county by county by county and see the same thing.”

The state has now tallied more than 22,000 cases and 981 deaths, including 40 reported Wednesday. The surge of cases is a troubling sign for former state health director Will Humble, who said the timing is too close to be coincidence.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Arizona officials are reporting nearly 1,000 new coronavirus cases amid a recent surge in hospitalizations, a little over two weeks after Governor Doug Ducey ended his stay-at-home order.

Whether the state-home order needs to be revisited is another issue, Humble said, because of other public health and economic effects.

Ducey, a Republican, faces pressure from businesses and GOP lawmakers not to clamp down again on the economy.

Associated Press

Utah, too, sees spike in cases in wake of business startup

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is experiencing a spike in new COVID-19 cases about a month after many businesses were allowed to reopen.

That has led the state’s epidemiologist to issue a renewed plea Wednesday for people to maintain social distancing and exercise caution.

Protests over the death of George Floyd have brought hundreds of people together in downtown Salt Lake City. That has added to concerns about increasing cases.

State figures show an average of about 200 new cases a day last week. That was highest weekly average by far since the pandemic began. State Representative Joel Briscoe says he’s worried these figures are a reflection of people valuing economic interests over the lives of more vulnerable populations.

Associated Press

California will send all voters mail-in ballots, says Newsom

LOS ANGELES — California is sending every registered voter a mail-in ballot for the November election, but the state will also establish hundreds of locations for people who want — or need — to vote in-person.

The decision to send every voter a mail-in ballot was prompted last month by health concerns tied to the coronavirus. Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom says the state will also have a range of options for in-person voting. Counties must open a minimum of one in-person voting location for every 10,000 voters beginning the Saturday before Election Day. Republicans have been critical of the state’s November plans.

Associated Press

Casinos in Las Vegas and Nevada reopen Thursday

LAS VEGAS — After 58 days of historic quiet, cards will be cut, dice will roll, and jackpots can jingle again at 12:01 a.m. Thursday in casinos in Las Vegas and Nevada.

There will be big splashes — even amid ongoing protests over the death of a man in police custody in Minnesota that resulted in tear gas on the neon-lit Las Vegas Strip. There are big hopes for recovery from an unprecedented and expensive shutdown prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials are balancing health concerns against the economic loss of billions of dollars per month in gambling revenue and 475,000 newly unemployed workers.

Associated Press

Small Tenn. county home to prison leads US in virus rate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A small county in the northwest corner of Tennessee is once again leading the US in active coronavirus cases per capita after an outbreak at a state prison. An analysis by The Associated Press shows Lake County, with a population of just over 7,500, has reported 352 new cases over the past seven days. Online records posted by the state showed Lake with 360 active cases Wednesday morning.

Health Department spokeswoman Shelley Walker said in an e-mail that the high case count is attributable to an outbreak at the Northwest Correctional Complex there, although online records for the prison show only 230 inmates as positive for the virus.

Walker and a spokesperson for the Correction Department were not able to immediately explain the discrepancy.

Last month, Tennessee’s Trousdale County, which also houses a prison, had the highest per-capita coronavirus infection rate in the US.

Associated Press

Forida reopens bars, bowling alleys, theme parks Friday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida bars, bowling alleys, and theme parks will be part of the next phase of reopening the state in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Republican Governor Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday.

DeSantis made his announcement at Universal Parks and Resorts, which opened to passholders for Wednesday and Thursday, and will open to the public on Friday. Friday is also the day on which Phase 2 of the reopening will begin, with bars allowed to open at 50 percent capacity with social distancing and sanitation.

Phase 2 applies to 64 of Florida’s 67 counties. The hardest hit — Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach — will have to submit plans for the next step in their reopening.

Florida allowed restaurants and retail shops to open at 25 percent capacity on May 4 and expanded that later in the month.Movie theaters, bowling alleys, and pari-mutuel betting facilities also have a path to reopen if they submit a plan for social distancing and sanitizing, DeSantis said.

Associated Press