Three more officers charged in killing of George Floyd

The three Minneapolis officers, Thomas Lane, 37, J. Alexander Kueng, 26, and Tou Thao, 34, were charged with aiding and abetting murder, court records show. The fourth, Derek Chauvin, 44, who was arrested last week after he was videotaped pinning Floyd to the ground, faces an increased charge of second-degree murder.

Keith Ellison, the attorney general of Minnesota, announced the charges at a news conference Wednesday, responding to continued protests across the globe. Demonstrations were underway for the ninth straight day in the United States, with large crowds gathering Wednesday evening in New York, Washington and Minneapolis.

Minnesota officials charged three more former police officers on Wednesday in the death of George Floyd, and added a higher charge to those already lodged against the former officer who held his knee to Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.

“This is a bittersweet moment,” Ben Crump, a lawyer for Floyd’s family, said in a statement. “This is a significant step forward on the road toward justice, and we are gratified that this important action was brought before George Floyd’s body was laid to rest. That is a source of peace for George’s family in this painful time.”

Meanwhile, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Wednesday that he does not think the current state of unrest in American cities warrants the deployment of active-duty troops to confront protesters, just days after President Trump said he was considering use of the Insurrection Act to do exactly that.

In a Pentagon news conference, Esper said ordering active-duty troops to police cities should be a “last resort and only in the most urgent and dire of situations.” He said that, for now, it was not warranted.

Trump’s statements -- and the use of force to clear protesters from a park across the street from the White House this week so he could stage a photo opportunity -- have drawn sharp criticism.

Jim Mattis, the secretary of defense during the first two years of the Trump administration, became the latest former military official to condemn Trump’s use of the military against peaceful protesters:

“Never did I dream that troops taking that same oath would be ordered under any circumstance to violate the constitutional rights of their fellow citizens — much less to provide a bizarre photo op for the elected commander-in-chief, with military leadership standing alongside,’’ Mattis said in a statement.

The developments came as cities braced for more protests, and took steps to respond to widespread outrage about police treatment of Blacks and other people of color.

In Philadelphia, the city took down a statue of former mayor Frank Rizzo, a champion of conservatives who aggressively policed Black people and gay people in the 1960s and ’70s, and whose likeness has long been criticized as a symbol of racism and oppression.

The statue of Rizzo, his hand aloft in a wave, had sat on the steps of a municipal services building facing City Hall since its unveiling in 1999. It was often vandalized, and protesters in recent days have tried to take it down and light it on fire.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam is expected to announce plans Thursday for the removal of an iconic statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from Richmond’s prominent Monument Avenue, a senior administration official told the Associated Press.

The Democratic governor will direct the statue to be moved off its massive pedestal and put into storage while his administration seeks input on a new location, according to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

“That is a symbol for so many people, Black and otherwise, of a time gone by of hate and oppression and being made to feel less than,’’ said Jay Jones, a black lawmaker from Norfolk.

The city of Louisville, Ky., will hire an outside consultant to conduct a comprehensive review of its police department, after the recent fatal shootings of two black residents — Breonna Taylor in March and David McAtee early Monday.

Former President Barack Obama, at a virtual town hall event with young people to discuss policing and the civil unrest, called for turning the protests over Floyd’s death into policy change to ensure safer policing and increased trust between communities and law enforcement. He urged “every mayor in the country to review your use of force policies” with their communities and “commit to report on planned reforms” before prioritizing their implementation.

In Washington Wednesday, thousands of protesters again took to the streets again in the nation’s capital, singing “Amazing Grace” as they knelt. “We are not going anywhere!” they chanted.

Law enforcement officers in riot gear watched the crowd. Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser imposed an 11 p.m. curfew after Tuesday’s peaceful protests. The Tuesday curfew had been 7 p.m.

In Philadelphia, authorities said that explosions have hit 50 cash machines in and near Philadelphia since the weekend in a coordinated effort to steal them or take the money inside.

A 25-year-old accused of selling homemade dynamite on the streets with instructions on how to use it on ATMs has been arrested, though authorities aren’t yet sure whether the man is connected to the coordinated effort, the state attorney general said.

One theft resulted in the death of a 24-year-old man hours after he tried to break into an ATM early Tuesday, authorities said.

On the streets around the country, some of the rockiness of the days since Floyd’s May 25 death dissipated on Tuesday night, with demonstrations continuing, but without major reports of violence.

Curfews and efforts by protesters to contain earlier flare-ups of lawlessness were credited with preventing more widespread damage overnight.

Nationwide, more than 9,000 have been arrested in connection with unrest. At least 12 deaths have been reported.

In Minnesota, Governor Tim Walz said that the new charges against the four police officers “are a meaningful step toward justice for George Floyd.”

But he added, “We must also recognize that the anguish driving protests around the world is about more than one tragic incident.”

All four officers were quickly fired after video of the fatal encounter emerged. Prosecutors faced growing calls for charges against all four officers,.

Minnesota has opened a civil rights investigation into whether the Minneapolis Police Department has a pattern of discrimination against minorities.

Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, including for 2 minutes 53 seconds after Floyd fell unresponsive, according to the initial charging document released by prosecutors.

The other officers did not stop Chauvin, and Lane and Kueng helped hold Floyd to the ground for at least part of the time, while Thao stood nearby, according to video reconstruction of the arrest by The New York Times. Lane asked at one point whether they should turn Floyd onto his side, prosecutors said, but Chauvin said “no, staying put where we got him.”

At first, Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder, a charge Floyd’s family had criticized as too lenient. He was also charged with second-degree manslaughter. Ellison announced an addition of second-degree murder Wednesday.

In Minnesota, second-degree murder requires prosecutors to prove either that Chauvin intended to kill Floyd, or that he did so while committing another felony. A court filing indicated that prosecutors planned to take the latter approach. The maximum penalty is 40 years in prison.