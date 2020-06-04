Files show Minn. officer had 17 complaints of misconduct

Defendants don’t normally enter pleas at their first appearances in Minnesota. Judge Paul Scoggin set their next court date for June 29.

Three of them — Thomas Lane, 37; J. Alexander Kueng, 26; and Tou Thao, 34 — were charged Wednesday with aiding and abetting second-degree murder. On Thursday, a judge set bail at $750,000 apiece.

NEW YORK — The Minneapolis Police Department late Wednesday released 235 pages of personnel records for the four former officers charged in George Floyd’s killing, all of whom were fired after video of his death emerged.

The fourth officer, Derek Chauvin, 44, arrested last week, faces an increased charge of second-degree murder and is to appear in court Monday.

Many pages of the files were redacted, but they revealed details of the officers’ lives.

Derek Chauvin

He appears to have been reprimanded and possibly suspended after a woman complained in 2007 that he needlessly removed her from her car, searched her, and put her in the back of a squad car for driving 10 miles per hour over the speed limit. He was the subject of at least 17 misconduct complaints over two decades, but the woman’s complaint is the only one detailed in his heavily redacted personnel file.

Zhe file shows that Chauvin was issued a letter of reprimand.

“Officer did not have to remove complainant from car,” read the investigators’ finding. “Could’ve conducted interview outside the vehicle.”

In one part of the records, the discipline imposed is listed as “letter of reprimand,” but Chauvin was also issued a “notice of suspension” in May 2008, just after the investigation ended, that lists the same internal affairs case number.

Investigators wrote that there was no audio of the incident and the dashcam “had been turned off during course of stop.” The records say Chauvin admitted leaving a microphone in the squad car and “did not check” the dashcam at the start of his shift.

In applying to the Minneapolis Police Department, Chauvin said he had served in the Army, for a time as a member of the military police. He also said he had worked as a security guard and a cook at McDonald’s and another restaurant in the mid-1990s. The records said he was hired by the department in January 2001 as a part-time community service officer.

J. Alexander Kueng

He joined the force as a cadet in February 2019 and became an officer Dec. 10. He had previously worked as a community service officer with the department while he earned his bachelor’s degree in sociology at the University of Minnesota.

He also worked as a security guard at a Macy’s and stocked shelves at a Target, and graduated from a Minneapolis high school in 2012.

Otherwise, most of his personnel file was blacked out, including basic details like whether he had any convictions and what his college grade point average was.

His file shows he was terminated May 26, the day after Floyd’s death. It says he was fired for substandard performance, misconduct, and violations of the city’s use-of-force policy, including failure to stop another officer from applying inappropriate force.

Thomas Lane

He did not graduate from high school, his file shows, but went on to get his GED and an associate’s degree and a bachelor’s from the University of Minnesota in criminology.

He was accepted to the police academy in January 2019 but started working in the criminal justice system in 2017 as a probation officer. Lane previously worked a series of different jobs, from restaurant server to Home Depot sales associate.

Tou Thao

He held jobs at McDonald’s, at a grocery store as a stocker, and as a security guard before being hired in 2008 as a community service officer in Minneapolis. But he worked there less than two years before being laid off in late 2009 because of budget cuts. Almost two years later, in 2011, he was recalled, then hired as a police officer in 2012.

Thao graduated in 2004 from high school and attended North Hennepin Community College, where he studied for an associate’s degree in law enforcement but never graduated, according to his file.

According to police data, Thao faced at least six complaints in his career with the Minneapolis force and was the subject of a lawsuit that claimed he and another officer had punched, kicked, and kneed a Black man, leaving him with broken teeth and bruises.