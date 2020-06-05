A crisis that began with an image of police violence keeps providing more

In Atlanta, a half-dozen officers have been criminally charged after bystanders tweeted footage of an abrupt attack on two college students sitting in a car during protests. In Austin, Texas, a 20-year-old protester shot in the head by police officers aiming at someone else with what’s described as nonlethal beanbag ammunition was left with a fractured skull and brain damage. Video shows volunteers being shot, too, as they carry him off.

SACRAMENTO — A protest movement that was ignited by a horrific video of police violence — a white police officer pressing his knee against the neck of George Floyd, a black man, for nearly nine minutes — has prompted hundreds of other incidents and videos documenting violent tactics by police.

In California, an officer sitting in a police car in Vallejo shot and killed a 22-year-old man who was on his knees with his hands up. Only later did police discover that the man, who was suspected of trying to loot a Walgreens, had a hammer in his sweatshirt pocket, not a gun. The family’s lawyer says he has requested the videotape from body and store cameras, but police have not yet released them.

Cellphone videos show New York City police officers beating unarmed protesters and sideswiping demonstrators with opened squad car doors. Others around the country show police indiscriminately using pepper spray on protesters or pedestrians. On live television, police officers in Louisville, Kentucky, fired pepper-spray balls at journalists.

In Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Miami Herald reporters filmed officers who were shooting a nonviolent protester in the head with foam rubber bullets, fracturing her eye socket and leaving her screaming and bloody. In Kansas City, Mo., police walked onto a sidewalk to use pepper spray on protesters yelling at them.

In Buffalo, a video from the local National Public Radio station, WBFO, on Thursday showed police officers in riot gear shoving a 75-year-old man to the ground and walking away as he lay unconscious on the sidewalk, blood coming out of his ear.

A compilation of videotaped incidents posted on Twitter by a North Carolina lawyer stood at more than 300 clips by Friday morning.

The episodes have occurred in cities large and small, in the heat of mass protests and in their quiet aftermath. Some have occurred when the police confronted people who were suspected of looting. Experts on policing said that the videos showed, in many cases, examples of abrupt escalation on the part of law enforcement that was difficult to justify.

“It feels like the police are being challenged in ways that they haven’t been challenged in some time,” said Chuck Wexler, the executive director of the Police Executive Research Forum. “They are responding. And sometimes, that response is totally inappropriate.”

Meanwhile, the Pentagon has told the District of Columbia National Guard and guardsmen from other states who have arrived in the nation’s capital as backup not to use firearms or ammunition, a sign of de-escalation in the federal response to protests in the city after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, according to officials familiar with the decision.

The Defense Department, led by Defense Secretary Mark Esper, appears to have made the decision without consulting the White House, where President Trump has ordered a militarized show of force on the streets of Washington since demonstrations in the city were punctured by an episode of looting Sunday. Trump specifically had encouraged the National Guard to be armed.

And in Minneapolis, the city Friday agreed to ban police chokeholds and require officers to intervene any time they see unauthorized force by another officer.

Ed Obayashi, a California-based expert on the use of force by law enforcement, said the recorded incidents nationwide, while often disturbing, were an overall improvement on past police conduct during episodes of unrest.

A lawyer who advises the California Association of Police Training Officers on use of force, Obayashi said that, considering the level of chaos across the nation, “from my standpoint, there’s been considerable restraint.”

Those improvements, however, have not necessarily changed the culture of rank-and-file law enforcement, said John Burris, a longtime civil rights lawyer in Oakland, Calif., who in 1994 helped represent Rodney King against the Los Angeles Police Department.

“From what I can see, for most of them, this is still just a moment to get through, like Ferguson,” said Burris, who is representing the family of the unarmed man shot Tuesday just after midnight in a Vallejo parking lot.

After footage of the Buffalo incident went viral, the department suspended two officers and launched an internal affairs investigation.

Then on Friday, 57 members of the Buffalo Police Department resigned from a special squad to protest the suspensions.

In Sacramento, police opened a use-of-force investigation after bystanders videotaped officers using an apparent chokehold to subdue a person suspected of looting after demonstrations late Sunday night.

On Friday, California Governor Gavin Newsom ordered the state police training program to stop teaching officers how to use a hold that can block the flow of blood to the brain.

In Atlanta, where a group of police officers Saturday yanked two students out of a car and set upon them with a Taser, two officers were immediately fired. Criminal charges were filed this week against all six — the product, the police chief said, of “a tsunami of political jockeying.”

Material from the Washington Post and the Associated Press was used in this report.