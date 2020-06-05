Trump campaign pulls ad about SpaceX launch after astronaut’s wife calls it propaganda

The Trump campaign took down a video late Thursday trumpeting NASA’s return to human spaceflight after harsh criticism that it was politicizing the event and violating NASA advertising rules.

The video featured President Trump watching last week’s launch from the Kennedy Space Center along with the slogan ‘‘Make Space Great Again’’ and historic footage from the Apollo era.

On Twitter, Karen Nyberg, a former astronaut and wife of Doug Hurley, who was carried to the International Space Station by the SpaceX launch, blasted the advertisement, saying she found ‘‘it disturbing that a video image of me and my son is being used in political propaganda without my knowledge or consent. That is wrong.’’