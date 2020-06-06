Barr says he didn’t give tactical order to clear protesters

Barr’s comments in an interview with the Associated Press on Friday were his most detailed explanation yet of what unfolded outside the White House last week. They come after the White House and others said repeatedly that the attorney general ordered officers to clear the park. Shortly after officers aggressively pushed back demonstrators, President Trump — accompanied by Barr, Pentagon leaders, and other top advisers — walked through Lafayette Park to pose for a photo at a nearby church that had been damaged during the protests.

The episode played out on live TV and prompted an outcry from some Republicans and former military leaders, including Genera. Jim Mattis, Trump’s first defense secretary. Barr told the AP that much of the criticism was unwarranted and that Mattis’s rebuke was “borne of ignorance of the facts.”

Still, administration officials spent much of last week trying to explain how the situation escalated and why smoke bombs, pepper balls, and police on horseback were needed to clear the largely peaceful crowd.

Earlier in the week, White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany told reporters it was Barr who made the decision to push back the security perimeter outside the White House on Monday morning. McEnany said that when Barr arrived at Lafayette Park later that day to survey the security situation, he was surprised to see that action had not yet been taken.

“So he said that we needed to get going with moving that perimeter. He told the officers that out there,” McEnany said Wednesday. A person familiar with the matter also said earlier last week that Barr told law enforcement to take action to move the perimeter when he arrived in the park.

On Friday, Barr told the AP that both he and US Park Police were in agreement on the need to push back the security perimeter. Barr said the plan was supposed to be put into action soon after the meeting, but additional officers and National Guard troops had to be called in because of a high number of officers who had been injured throughout the weekend. It had not yet been implemented when he arrived at the park later in the evening and the crowd had grown much larger than it was in the afternoon, Barr said.

Still, he said he did not give the officers the orders to proceed — they were already in the process of doing so when he showed up.

“They had the Park Police mounted unit ready, so it was just a matter of execution. So, I didn’t just say to them, ‘Go.’’’

Barr said it was a Park Police tactical commander — an official he never spoke to — who gave the order for the law enforcement agencies to move in and clear the protesters.

Barr insisted there was no connection between the heavy-handed crackdown on the protesters and Trump’s walk soon after to St. John’s Church.

Several different groups, including the Secret Service and Park Police, were involved in the pushback on the protesters. Members of the National Guard were present but didn’t engage with the protesters, Barr said.

Mattis, who left the administration in 2019, said Wednesday that Trump was setting up a “false conflict” between the military and civilian society, and took particular issue with the show of force outside the White House.

“We know that we are better than the abuse of executive authority that we witnessed in Lafayette Square,” Mattis said.