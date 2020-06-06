Virus ebbs in New York; spread continues in Houston, across globe

“We’re going to open the valve more then we originally anticipated because the metrics are so good,’’ Cuomo said.

Churches, temples, mosques, and other religious buildings will be allowed to operate with 25 percent of their usual capacity once the region they are in reaches the second phase of the state’s reopening plan.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is moving faster than expected, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Saturday, allowing the state to loosen some restrictions on gatherings in houses of worship.

All of the state except for New York City is in Phase 2 of loosening restrictions, or will enter it within a few days. That means larger religious gatherings can begin in most places immediately. New York City starts the first phase Monday.

COVID-19 killed 35 people in the state Friday, Cuomo said, down from a peak of more than 700 per day in April.

“This is really, really good news. Compared to where we were, this is a big sigh of relief,’’ Cuomo said, though he noted that caution is still needed.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and lead to death.

Cuomo urged people to continue wearing masks and practicing social distancing, something that has been collapsing in many parts of the state as people have watched tightly-packed crowds of thousands of people protesting racial injustice.

“People still have to stay smart. With this virus you learn something new every week, and sometimes what you learn is different from what they told you in the first place,” Cuomo said.

Meanwhile, in Texas, the Houston area has begun to see a significant increase in cases and hospitalizations related to the coronavirus.

The upturn began two weeks ago and accelerated last week, the Houston Chronicle reported Saturday.

“This is a trend we’re definitely keeping an eye on,” said Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, the county’s top elected official.

Health officials believe people might have let down their guard and come in closer contact with others after the state authorized businesses to reopen, and with last month’s Memorial Day weekend holiday.

Restrictions in the Houston area and the rest of Texas began to be lifted May 1, with the reopening of restaurants, stores, and malls, but with limits.

The virus continued to spread across the globe, with Italy adding another 270 confirmed coronavirus cases to its official count, including a cluster of two dozen more cases at a Rome hospital that has been sealed off to contain the spread.

The Italian civil protection agency on Saturday also reported the deaths of 72 more people with the virus. Italy’s official COVID-19 death toll now stands at 33,846, but officials say the real mortality figure in Europe’s one-time coronavirus epicenter likely is much higher.

Russia reported its second-highest one-day death toll from COVID-19 even as the number of new coronavirus infections remained steady. The national coronavirus task force said Saturday that 197 people died over the past day, sharply up from 144 a day earlier. The highest one-day death toll was 232 on May 29.

There were 8,855 new infection cases overall. Russia has recorded more than 458,000 cases, including 5,725 deaths.

And India surpassed Italy as the sixth worst-hit by the coronavirus pandemic after another biggest single-day spike in confirmed infections. The Health Ministry reported 9,887 new cases on Saturday, bringing the total to 236,657.