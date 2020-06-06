Young protesters say voting isn’t enough. Will they do it anyway?

And young protesters, galvanized by police brutality and a rash of political disappointments, seem to be sketching out a present-day response:

“I’m tired. I’m literally tired. I’m tired of having to do this,” said Aalayah Eastmond, 19, who survived the 2018 massacre at her high school in Parkland, Fla.; became a gun control advocate; saw many legislative efforts stall; and is now organizing protests in Washington over police violence against fellow Black Americans.

Eastmond could be forgiven, she suggested, for doubting that the electoral system would meet the moment on its own.

“We do our job,” she said, “and then we don’t see the people we vote in doing their job.”

As nationwide demonstrations continue to simmer, interviews with millennial and Generation Z protesters and activists across racial lines reflect a steady suspicion about the value and effectiveness of voting alone. Their disillusionment threatens to perpetuate a consistent generational gap in election turnout, hinting at a key challenge facing Joe Biden. The former vice president, who announced Friday evening that he had earned a majority of delegates in the Democratic primary contest, has struggled to generate youth enthusiasm despite the demographic’s broad disapproval of President Trump.

To some degree, this dynamic has figured in political fights across the decades: Voters are disproportionately old; marchers are disproportionately young. (Even in the 2018 midterms, when youth engagement spiked compared with four years prior, turnout registered at about 36 percent for voting-age citizens younger than 30 and nearly twice that for those 65 and older, according to Census Bureau data.)

But the frustrations of younger Americans also speak to the particular conditions of the era, with a preferred candidate in the past two Democratic presidential primaries, Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, falling short twice and a sense that those in office have done little to stem a flood of crises.

The deaths of Black people at the hands of law enforcement. The relentless creep of climate change. Recurring economic uncertainty — this time amid a pandemic exacerbated by missteps across the federal government.

“In an ideal world, all of these issues would be solved by going out and voting,” Zoe Demkovitz, 27, who had supported Sanders’s presidential campaign, said as she marched in Philadelphia against police violence. “I tried that. I voted for the right people.

“And this,” she concluded, adding an expletive, “still happens.”

Democratic leaders are plainly aware of this perception and mindful that a stronger showing from Hillary Clinton among young voters four years ago probably would have turned her fortunes.

Some have moved in recent days to explicitly urge protesters not to overlook November.

In a post on Medium, Obama disputed the notion that racial bias in criminal justice “proves that only protests and direct action can bring about change, and that voting and participation in electoral politics is a waste of time.”

“Eventually, aspirations have to be translated into specific laws and institutional practices,” the former president wrote, italicizing liberally, “and in a democracy, that only happens when we elect government officials who are responsive to our demands.”

Even Obama’s White House tenure, made possible in large part by his strength with younger voters, has come in for mixed appraisals.

Evan Weber, 28, the political director for the Sunrise Movement, a group of young liberal environmental activists, cited the dissatisfaction among progressives his age over Obama’s record on financial reform and some climate issues.

“People are turning to protest out of necessity,” Weber said. “We have grown up — millennials and especially Generation Z — with a system that has either delivered too little or not at all.”