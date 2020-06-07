Calif. sheriff’s deputy killled in ambush

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A Northern California sheriff’s deputy was killed and two law enforcement officers wounded when they were ambushed with gunfire and explosives while pursuing a suspect, authorities said.

The Air Force confirmed Sunday that the suspect was an active duty sergeant stationed at Travis Air Force Base.

Sergeant Damon Gutzwiller, 38, was shot and killed Saturday in Ben Lomond, an unincorporated area near Santa Cruz, Santa Cruz County Sheriff Jim Hart said. A second deputy was injured, and a third officer from the California Highway Patrol was shot in his hand, Hart said.