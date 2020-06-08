Biden does not want to defund police, spokesman says

The spokesman, Andrew Bates, said in a statement that Biden “hears and shares the deep grief and frustration of those calling out for change” and “supports the urgent need for reform.” But Bates emphasized that Biden believes providing funding is necessary to help improve policing, including by supporting “community policing programs that improve relationships between officers and residents.”

WASHINGTON — Former vice president Joe Biden “does not believe that police should be defunded,” a spokesman for his campaign said Monday, weighing in on a call from protesters and activists that has gathered steam as protests against police brutality and systemic racism have grown.

“This funding would also go towards diversifying police departments so that they resemble the communities in which they serve,” Bates said. “We also need additional funding for body-worn cameras.”

The Biden campaign released the statement as “defund the police” has emerged as a rallying cry after the killings of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky., both of whom were Black. Floyd died after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Taylor was shot dead by police officers who entered her home during a raid.

Biden was traveling to Houston on Monday to meet with Floyd’s family, one day before his funeral is set to take place there.

The campaign pointed to a criminal justice plan that Biden released last year, which promised a $300 million “investment” in the so-called COPS program, for Community Oriented Policing Services.

More recently, Biden called for “real police reform” and said that Congress should pass legislation outlawing chokeholds by police. He also pledged to create a national police oversight commission in his first 100 days in office.

President Trump’s reelection campaign had sought to focus attention on how Biden was responding — or not responding — to calls to defund police departments. Trump officials and surrogates Monday held a conference call with reporters in which they argued that his silence on the call to defund the police was an implicit endorsement of it.

It was their latest attempt to tie Biden to the most progressive wing of his party and to portray the Democratic Party as soft on crime.

“Where has Joe Biden been?” Tim Murtaugh, the Trump campaign’s communications director, said shortly before the Biden campaign released its statement. “By his silence, he is endorsing chaos and anarchy and lawlessness.”