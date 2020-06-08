Shuttered zoos are hemorrhaging money, and they want federal help for endangered species work

The aquarium has lost more than $8 million and furloughed one-third of its staff since closing in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. Although its 20,000 animals — including 13 endangered sea turtles convalescing in a new rehabilitation center — are still being cared for, the institution’s rescues of stranded seals and other federally protected marine mammals can’t happen now.

Three months after stranding on a Delaware beach, a gray seal dubbed Pippi Longstocking is recovering at the National Aquarium in Baltimore and will soon be released to the wild. She may be the facility’s last such patient for the foreseeable future.

Advertisement

The National Aquarium is one of more than 200 major US zoos and aquariums that — like most attractions that rely on ticket sales — have suffered huge losses amid shutdowns to combat the spread of the coronavirus. But these zoos say they have been hit harder than many other shuttered institutions because their occupants — more than a million animals nationwide, some owned by the US government — still need food, water, heating, cooling, and veterinary care.

Helping wild animals such as Pippi is important to the aquarium, said president and chief executive John Racanelli, but it takes ‘‘existential’’ resources that are vanishing. ‘‘Many of our peers are in tougher shape,’’ Racanelli said. ‘‘But all of us are confronting the fact that if we’re not operating, we’re dying.’’

Many zoos have laid off or furloughed most staff members except those who care for animals, but they are hemorrhaging money even as some partially reopen, according to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, which represents 239 facilities in North America. Their future tenuous, some of their first cuts are likely to be to wildlife conservation programs, some of which buttress federal efforts to rebuild endangered species populations, said Dan Ashe, the association’s president.

Advertisement

‘‘The bottom line is that it’s been financially devastating for our members,’’ Ashe said. Most zoos, he said, have three to six months of financial reserves, and the federal paycheck protection funds received by about 70 percent are running out. ‘‘The casualty, I’m almost certain, will be the ability to support conservation work. Because that’s fueled by gate revenue,’’ he said.

Critics dismiss zoos’ contributions to species conservation - within their gates and in the wild - as window-dressing to justify keeping animals for entertainment, and some zoos devote more of their budgets to conservation than others. But through captive breeding, research and rehabilitation, US zoos say they play a key support role to the US Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which are required to try to recover animals on the endangered species list.

Breeding of endangered species is on hold at many zoos. The Endangered Wolf Center, near St. Louis, in May flew nine critically endangered Mexican wolf pups to Arizona, where they were placed with wild foster mothers. But it was able to afford the trip only because donors provided private planes.

The Saint Louis Zoo pulled nearly $900,000 in money designated for conservation programs, including one dedicated to monitoring and reintroducing the endangered American burying beetle. Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium permanently closed its plant conservation center, known for its work to propagate a Bermuda fern not seen in the wild since 1905.

‘‘If it weren’t for zoos, the federal government couldn’t take care of species that face extinction in the wild,’’ said Jeffrey P. Bonner, president of the Saint Louis Zoo, which says it spends more than $500,000 a year caring for animals on the endangered species list, including 1,840 Ozark hellbender salamanders. ‘‘We are on the front lines, and we aren’t getting any help.’’

Advertisement

The zoo association is part of a coalition of cultural institutions asking Congress to provide relief in a future stimulus package. It also asked last month for $30 million for zoos and aquariums that participate in endangered species recovery or house animals rescued or confiscated by the government. Many of those animals are the property of the federal government, and without help, zoos may no longer be able to afford caring for them, Ashe wrote in a request.

Not all zoos are in dire straits. Some, such as Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington D.C., are government-funded. Others, including the Indianapolis Zoo, say they have sufficient reserves to last for much of the year with belt-tightening, though they would welcome government help.

‘‘It’s a challenging time to ask for additional funding when we know that the human cost is incalculable,’’ said Rob Shumaker, president of the Indianapolis Zoo, which has about 250 staffers. ‘‘But when we talk about the human cost, it’s about 250 families that are relying on us here at the zoo.’’

Some zoos have come up with ways to stanch the bleeding. The San Antonio Zoo, which earns all of its revenue from ticket sales and donations - much of it tied to Texas oil money that has tanked in the markets - opened a wildly popular ‘‘drive-through zoo’’ in May.

Advertisement

Ron Kagan, director of the Detroit Zoo, said he is confident donors or the government would step in before zoo animals starved. ‘‘Ultimately, society would decide that this just can’t happen,’’ Kagan said. ‘‘We can’t have animals die, and certainly we can’t kill them.’’

But even major zoos may be permanently changed by the pandemic. The still-closed Detroit Zoo has put forth a strong public face - it’s sharing educational videos about flamingo rescues and animal ultrasounds on Facebook, and newborn prairie dogs are starring in one of five livecams. But it has laid off half of its staff and is losing more than $2.5 million a month.