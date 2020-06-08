Suspect in police killing was member of elite military team

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — An Air Force sergeant accused of killing a Northern California sheriff’s deputy in an ambush-style attack was a leader for a military base’s elite security force, officials said Monday.

Staff Sergeant Steven Carrillo has been arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting Santa Cruz County sheriff’s Sergeant Damon Gutzwiller and wounding two other officers Saturday. He is expected to be charged with first-degree murder.

The FBI also is investigating if Carrillo has any links to the killing of a federal officer who was shot outside the US courthouse in Oakland more than a week ago. Both killings involved shooters in a van.