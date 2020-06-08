Suspect in police killing was member of elite military team

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — An Air Force sergeant accused of killing a Northern California sheriff’s deputy in an ambush-style attack was a leader for a military base’s elite security force, officials said Monday.
Staff Sergeant Steven Carrillo has been arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting Santa Cruz County sheriff’s Sergeant Damon Gutzwiller and wounding two other officers Saturday. He is expected to be charged with first-degree murder.
The FBI also is investigating if Carrillo has any links to the killing of a federal officer who was shot outside the US courthouse in Oakland more than a week ago. Both killings involved shooters in a van.
Carrillo, 32, was a team leader for the Phoenix Ravens at Travis Air Force Base, 50 miles northeast of San Francisco, as part of the 60th Security Forces Squadron. The Phoenix Ravens are tasked with protecting aircraft and crews from assaults on airfields.
On Saturday, deputies responded to a 911 call about a suspicious van near Santa Cruz. When deputies arrived, the van pulled away and the deputies followed. The van went down a driveway at a home, and the deputies were ambushed by gunfire and explosives after getting out of their vehicle.
Carrillo attempted a carjacking and was shot during his arrest, Sheriff Jim Hartsaid. ASSOCIATED PRESS