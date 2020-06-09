NYC police officer could get year in jail following shoving incident during May protest

The decision to charge D’Andraia, 28, seemed to reflect the growing political pressure that recent protests have put on police and prosecutors to hold officers accountable for misconduct and change a status quo that for decades has largely allowed police officers accused of assault or other violent acts on duty to avoid serious punishment.

The Brooklyn district attorney’s office charged the officer, Vincent D’Andraia, in a criminal complaint with misdemeanor assault, criminal mischief, harassment, and menacing over the May 29 incident, according to a statement.

NEW YORK — A New York City police officer surrendered to face criminal charges Tuesday, 11 days after he was recorded on video shoving a woman to the ground and cursing at her during a protest against police brutality, law enforcement officials said.

Advertisement

Mass protests against police brutality swept the nation after the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a white officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes in Minneapolis.

Cellphone video showed D’Andraia, 28, knocking the victim, Dounya Zayer, 20, to the ground and calling her a “bitch” after she asked him why he told her to get out of the street. The victim said she suffered a concussion and seizures.

The district attorney, Eric Gonzalez, said he could not tolerate the use of excessive force against people exercising their right to peacefully protest. “This is especially true of those who are sworn to protect us and uphold the law,” he added.

Zayer’s lawyer, Tahani Aboushi, said Monday that she was disappointed that prosecutors were not charging D’Andraia with a felony given the seriousness of her client’s injuries and the severity of the conduct captured on the video.

“The concern here is that there’s a presentation that justice is being served, and then when the system plays itself out for special interests like law enforcement, it will end up with a dismissal or some kind of violation,” she said, adding, “Dounya does not want that.”

Advertisement

D’Andraia, who has been suspended without pay, turned himself in early Tuesday at the 84th Precinct station house in Downtown Brooklyn. He is the first New York City police officer to face charges over his conduct during the protests, which have sprung up almost every day since Floyd died May 25.

If convicted on the top charge against him, D’Andraia faces a sentence of up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Prosecutors are weighing criminal charges against up to 40 other officers, law enforcement officials said. The police, district attorneys, and lawmakers are under intense political pressure to hold officers responsible for instances in which unnecessary force was used against peaceful protesters.

Several other cases of police using violence against protesters that were recorded on video are being investigating, the police and prosecutors have said. A civilian oversight agency that investigates police misconduct said it had received hundreds of complaints since the protests started.

Patrick J. Lynch, president of the Police Benevolent Association, which represents about 24,000 active officers, accused the mayor and top police officials of abandoning officers to “save their own skin.”

“They created the failed strategy for maintaining these demonstrations,” he said. “They sent police officers out to do the job with no support and no clear plan. They should be the ones facing this mob-rule justice.”

Advertisement

D’Andraia joined the Police Department in January 2015 and was assigned to the 73rd Precinct in Brownsville.

New York Times

Video shows fatal police shooting of Black man in N.J.

New Jersey’s attorney general released police dash-camera footage Monday that captured the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old unarmed black man by a white state trooper last month.

Maurice Gordon of Poughkeepsie, N.Y., had been pulled over by Sergeant Randall Wetzel on May 23 for allegedly speeding. Then, his car became disabled in the left shoulder of the Garden State Parkway in Bass River, N.J., according to the attorney general’s office, which is investigating the shooting. While they waited for a tow truck to arrive, Wetzel told Gordon to sit in his police cruiser to stay out of the way of traffic.

During a half-hour of dash-cam footage, the stop appeared routine. Wetzel got Gordon’s information and called a tow truck. The trooper offered to drive Gordon to a car dealership and offered him a mask.

‘‘I can give you a ride wherever you’re trying to go,’’ Wetzel told Gordon.

After 20 minutes of sitting in the patrol car, Gordon unfastened his seat belt and appeared to get out of the car. Wetzel then yelled ‘‘Get in the car’’ several times while they seemed to tussle outside the cruiser.

The attorney general’s office said Gordon twice tried to enter the driver’s seat of Wetzel’s patrol car.

The first time, Wetzel pepper-sprayed him, and during the second instance Wetzel pulled Gordon out of the driver’s seat and, during a struggle, shot him six times.

Advertisement

At a news briefing Monday, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said that a grand jury would review the case to consider possible criminal charges.

Wetzel remains on administrative leave with pay, New Jersey State Police confirmed Monday.

Washington Post

Fla. group head apologizes for post courting officers

The president of a Fraternal Order of Police chapter along Florida’s Space Coast is apologizing for a social media post over the weekend that encouraged officers linked to departments accused of using excessive force during recent protests to apply for jobs in Florida.

Bert Gamin, president of the Fraternal Order of Police lodge in Brevard County, Fla., called his post “in poor taste’’ in a statement sent to local news media.

The message posted over the weekend on the Brevard FOP Facebook page said, “Hey Buffalo 57 ... and Atlanta 6 ... we are hiring in Florida. Lower taxes, no spineless leadership or dumb mayors rambling on at press conferences ... Plus ... we got your back!’’ It ended with the hashtags “lawandorderflorida’’ and “movetowhereyouare.’’

In Atlanta, two officers were fired and face criminal charges after video showed them using stun guns on a couple of college students during a large protest. Other officers were placed on desk duty.

In Buffalo, dozens of police officers stepped down from the department’s crowd control unit last week, objecting to the suspensions of two fellow officers in the shoving of a 75-year-old protester who fell and cracked his head.

Associated Press