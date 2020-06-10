Confederate monument in Virginia covered with trash bags

He said it’s debilitating for a chief when an officer does something that is grounds for termination, but the union works to keep that person on the job, and on the street.

Arradondo said a thorough review of the contract is planned. He said the contract needs to be restructured to provide more transparency and flexibility for true reform. The review would look at matters such as critical incident protocols, use of force, and disciplinary protocols, including grievances and arbitration.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Police Department will withdraw from police union contract negotiations, Chief Medaria Arradondo said Wednesday as he announced the first steps in what he said would be transformational reforms to the agency in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

“This work must be transformational, but I must do it right,” Arradondo said of changes to the department.

Arradondo also vowed to use new systems and “real-time data” that would examine officer performance data to quickly spot problem officers and intervene. He said an outside analytics firm would be used to track the data.

“We will have a police department that our communities view as legitimate, trusting, and working with their best interests at heart,” he said, adding that it needs to address issues of racism head-on.

Associated Press

White protestors in N.J. mock way Floyd died

As a peaceful Black Lives Matter march made its way through Franklin Township, N.J., the group protesting against police brutality and systemic racism walked past a white man kneeling on the neck of another white man in a mocking reenactment of George Floyd’s death.

The men were part of a group of white counterprotesters with flags supporting President Trump and ‘‘Blue Lives Matter’’ that barked, ‘‘Black lives matter to no one,’’ and ‘‘Police lives matter,’’ at those marching on Monday to remember Floyd, the unarmed black man whose death after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes has sparked widespread protests.

‘‘This is what happens when you don’t comply with the cops!’’ yelled the man who was kneeling on the other man’s neck, according to a video shared to social media. ‘‘Comply with the cops and this wouldn’t have happened! He didn’t comply!’’ (Floyd did indeed comply with police, according to the criminal complaint filed against the officers.)

The man added, ‘‘It’s his fault he’s dead, not the cop!’’

On Tuesday, after the angry encounter was denounced by state leaders and law enforcement, one of the men in the video, a corrections officer, has been suspended, while another was fired from his job at FedEx.

Washington Post

Fatal shooting of driver in Oakland draws protests

Hundreds in Oakland, Calif., marched this week to demand answers in the June 6 fatal police shooting of an apparently unarmed driver, a case that has become a focal point in the city amid ongoing demonstrations against police brutality following the death of George Floyd.

Erik Salgado, 23, died Saturday after California Highway Patrol officers fired a barrage of gunfire at him and his pregnant girlfriend as they sat in a suspected stolen vehicle, which police say Salgado ‘‘rammed’’ into CHP vehicles. Salgado’s girlfriend, identified by Berkeleyside as 23-year-old Brianna Colombo, survived but was seriously injured; family could not be immediately reached Tuesday night regarding whether her baby survived.

‘‘Those officers belong in jail right now,’’ Hoku Jeffrey, an organizer with Fight for Equality By Any Means Necessary, said Monday. On Tuesday, the Oakland Police Department, which is leading the investigation, released more details about the fatal encounter. The department said CHP officers were conducting an investigation for an unrelated crime when they spotted a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat driving recklessly and ran the plates, discovering it had been reported stolen. Police later learned it was among 74 vehicles reported looted from a car dealership in San Leandro on June 3.

Multiple cruisers pursued the Hellcat and initiated a traffic stop, Oakland police said. When officers got out, Salgado allegedly began ‘‘ramming CHP vehicles,’’ police said.

Three officers opened fire, killing Salgado, the father of a 3-year-old daughter. His girlfriend was shot twice, according to family, and as of Tuesday was in stable condition at the hospital, police said.

‘‘Why not try other methods of getting him [out of] the car if he was such a danger that they had to shoot him 40 times?’’ Salgado’s sister, Amanda Majail-Blanco, said Monday during a march in Oakland for her brother, KGO reported.

Washington Post

In Philadelphia and Buffalo, unions back charged officers

In one video, Philadelphia police staff inspector Joseph Bologna Jr. shoved a retractable baton into a protester’s neck and then struck a Temple University student in the head with the metal rod before tackling him to the ground.

In another, after a woman appeared to tap his bicycle, he threw the bike to the ground and lunged to grab her, sparking a scuffle amid a previously peaceful protest.

On Tuesday, another protester who had been arrested and restrained with zip ties on June 1 alleged that Bologna bent each of her fingers one by one at the knuckle hard enough that she believed her bones would snap.

‘‘[He] systematically went along each of my fingers to twist them at a 90-degree angle to break them,’’ 31-year-old Shoshana Akins told the Philadelphia Inquirer. ‘‘He went down all my bottom knuckles, and he started on my top knuckles, and he did this in about 20 seconds. So fast.’’

Now, the Philadelphia Police Department has suspended Bologna and announced it intends to fire him, as he faces a charge of aggravated assault and an upswell of outrage on the Internet, where his name has become a symbol of harsh police tactics against peaceful protesters.

But amid that blowback, Bologna has also garnered unreserved support from the police union, which has bashed his arrest as political and even started selling ‘‘Bologna Strong’’ T-shirts to back the officer.

After two Buffalo officers were charged with assault for shoving a 75-year-old man in a graphic video that showed him bleeding on the pavement 57 fellow officers resigned their posts on a special response squad in protest. At a Tuesday news conference, the NYPD police union railed against officials calling for reforms, demanding that critics ‘‘stop treating us like animals and thugs and start treating us with some respect.’’ Officers have also been suspended, fired or criminally charged for violent altercations in Atlanta; Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; and St. Louis among other cities.

Washington Post