Court halts deportation of migrant boy in challenge to border closure

The boy at the center of the case entered the United States on Thursday, hoping to seek asylum. Rather than transferring him to a federal shelter for migrant children while his asylum claim was reviewed, border officials began making arrangements to deport him immediately back to Honduras, where, according to his father and lawyers, he would have been in danger.

Lawyers who filed the case hoped the decision would serve as a first step toward reversing the March 21 order by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that blocks most nonessential travel across the borders with Mexico and Canada.

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., halted the deportation of a 16-year-old Honduran boy Tuesday night, in the first legal challenge to the Trump administration’s border closure policy in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The boy’s father, Carlos Emilio Barrera Rodríguez, said that when he learned what was happening to his son, he began frantically searching for a lawyer who could help keep the boy in the United States. The boy has been staying temporarily in a hotel in west Texas, in the custody of the federal Customs and Border Protection agency.

He said his son had been living until recently with an aunt in Honduras and was traumatized by seeing gang members kill a young man in the streets. When the gang members began to threaten the boy, his father said, the boy decided to flee.

In an emergency hearing just before midnight Tuesday, a federal judge in the US District Court for the District of Columbia temporarily halted the boy’s deportation until a full hearing could be scheduled.

The government has not yet responded to the case.

The policy uses a 1944 law that grants the president broad power to block foreigners from entering the country, in order to prevent the “serious threat” of a dangerous disease. The Trump administration has called it a “critical tool” to prevent the coronavirus from being carried into the country and has extended the policy indefinitely.

Lawyers for the American Civil Liberties Union, which filed the suit to stop the boy’s deportation, argued it would violate federal laws requiring that children arriving without adult guardians be transferred to specially designed shelters and provided with social workers, schooling and medical care.