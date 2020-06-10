George Floyd’s brother pleads with Congress to stem police brutality

‘‘I couldn’t take care of George that day he was killed, but maybe by speaking with you today, I can make sure that his death would not be in vain. To make sure that he is more than another face on a T-shirt. More than another name on a list that won’t stop growing,’’ Philonise Floyd told the House Judiciary Committee.

WASHINGTON — The brother of George Floyd delivered an emotional plea Wednesday for Congress to take action to stem police violence against minorities, kicking off the first congressional hearing since his brother’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police sparked protests across the country.

He went on to tell the panel he was ‘‘tired of pain, pain you feel when you watch something like that, when you watch your big brother — who you looked up to your whole life — die, die begging for his mom.’’

Philonise Floyd explained the minor infraction that led to his brother’s altercation with police, ending with an officer’s knee on his neck for nearly 9 minutes before he died.

‘‘He didn’t deserve to die over twenty dollars,’’ Philonise Floyd said. ‘‘I am asking you, is that what a black man is worth? Twenty dollars? This is 2020. Enough is enough. The people marching in the streets are telling you enough is enough.’’

Philonise Floyd, pausing to wipe his brow at one point, spoke to Congress a day after his brother’s funeral in Houston.

Before his testimony, Philonise Floyd wore a black mask, part of safety guidelines in the pandemic era, with an image of his brother on it. ‘‘It is on you to make sure his death wasn’t in vain,’’ he told the committee.

Representative Jerrold Nadler, , the New York Democrat who chairs the committee, began by reading the names of Floyd and several other Blacks who died in similar circumstances while outlining new legislation Democrats unveiled Monday, shaped largely by the Congressional Black Caucus.

‘‘We must act today to honor their memory,’’ Nadler said.

The Justice in Policing Act of 2020 would ban chokeholds, establish a national database to track police misconduct, and prohibit certain no-knock warrants, among other initiatives. The bill, which has more than 200 Democratic co-sponsors, contains several provisions that would make it easier to hold officers accountable for misconduct in civil and criminal court.

Some Republicans have complained that the roughly 140-page proposal included no GOP input. And, as Representative Jim Jordan, and Ohio Republican, demonstrated in his opening statement, Republicans plan to focus their remarks on the looting and violence that happened during some of the protests that followed George Floyd’s death.

Republicans called Angela Underwood Jacobs, whose brother, Patrick Underwood, was killed in Oakland in a shooting police said was related to a protest of Floyd’s death.

‘‘Your brother’s killer will face justice,’’ Jordan said.

‘‘Fear, hatred, ignorance, and blind violence snatched the life of my brother Patrick from all of us,’’ Jacobs said. ‘‘Every day the actions of a few are dividing us as a nation at a time when we should be coming together and uniting for the well-being of all people. We will never solve generational, systemic injustice with looting, burning, destruction of property and killing in the name of justice.’’

In an emotional point of the hearing, Philonise Floyd and Jacobs were given an opportunity to offer comments about the personal ordeals of their respective brothers’ recent deaths.

Philonise Floyd said the video of his brother’s death, playing an almost endlessly across national and local news, haunts the entire family.

‘‘It felt like 8 hours 46 minutes. . . . That’s all people talk about,’’ he said of the video of George’s death.

Philonise Floyd said the entire family just keeps asking ‘‘why’’ it all happened, growing more emotional as he spoke. ‘‘They just cry and cry every day.’’

‘‘His life mattered. All our lives matter. Black lives matter,’’ Floyd said, as he cried. ‘‘I just, I just wish I could get him back.’’

Jacobs noted that she and Philonise Floyd are on ‘‘opposite ends’’ of the debate because her brother wore a police uniform. But she said they both had the same objective at the hearing: getting Congress to produce the right legislation.

‘‘If you can’t get it right, there’s no hope for the rest of us,’’ she told lawmakers, pleading with them to make her brother and George Floyd ‘‘more than just people on paper.’’

The Democratic-led hearing comes as, on the other side of the Capitol, Senate Republicans have tried to send signals that they are interested in coming up with proposals of their own. Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, the only black Republican in the Senate, has been tasked with leading the effort, which included a meeting late Tuesday with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Jared Kushner, a senior presidential adviser.

Wednesday’s hearing marked a significant test for House Republicans, who, so far, have not shown as much interest in a bipartisan deal as their Senate counterparts. House GOP lawmakers, following the lead of President Trump, have focused heavily on criticizing local Democratic officials who have pursued a ‘‘defund the police’’ movement to dramatically overhaul how their departments are run. Top congressional Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California, have distanced themselves from the activists’ cry, with several saying it’s not an issue for Congress.

Allowed to call three witnesses, Republicans included Daniel Bongino in their lineup. He is a conservative radio show host and a contributor to Fox News whose confrontational style sometimes wins him kudos from Trump.

He used his testimony to focus entirely on the ‘‘defund’’ movement that he alleged would ‘‘target these heroes’’ in local police departments.