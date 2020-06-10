Outsider tapped in Flynn case calls Justice Department reversal a ‘gross abuse’ of power

“The government has engaged in highly irregular conduct to benefit a political ally of the president,” wrote John Gleeson, who was appointed to a special role to argue against the Justice Department’s unusual effort to drop the Flynn case. He added: “Leave of court should not be granted when the explanations the government puts forth are not credible as the real reasons for its dismissal of a criminal charge.”

WASHINGTON — Accusing the Justice Department of a “gross abuse of prosecutorial power,” a former Mafia prosecutor and retired federal judge urged a court Wednesday to reject the Trump administration’s attempt to drop the criminal case against Michael Flynn, President Trump’s former national security adviser.

Advertisement

But Gleeson also argued in a 73-page brief that Flynn should not be held in criminal contempt of court for lying under oath when he gave conflicting statements about his actions. Instead, he wrote, the federal judge overseeing Flynn’s case, Emmet G. Sullivan, should take that behavior into account when imposing a sentence on Flynn.

The brief was the first response in the case from Gleeson, whom Sullivan appointed last month to help him analyze Attorney General William Barr’s request to dismiss the case against Flynn, who had twice pleaded guilty to a charge of lying to the FBI. The move was highly unusual and prompted an outcry among former law enforcement officials that the administration was further politicizing the department.

The Justice Department argued Flynn’s lies were not “material” to any legitimate investigation — rejecting the department’s previous position that his lies were relevant to the counterintelligence inquiry into the scope of Russia’s covert operation to tilt the 2016 election in Trump’s favor and the nature of links to Trump campaign associates.

Flynn’s defense team and the Justice Department have sought to bypass Sullivan altogether, asking the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to order him to dismiss the case against Flynn without any further review. They accused Sullivan of abusing his power by appointing Gleeson to offer counterarguments.

Advertisement

In a filing last week in that proceeding, a lawyer for Sullivan argued he should be permitted to complete his review and said he would not necessarily adopt the findings of Gleeson. A three-judge panel is scheduled to hear arguments in that request Friday.