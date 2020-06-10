Republicans Are Expected to Move Convention to Jacksonville From Charlotte

Jacksonville has been Republicans’ top choice for days, after Trump told the governor of North Carolina, Roy Cooper, a Democrat, that he needed an answer about whether Charlotte could accommodate the convention in August with a promise that there would not be social distancing.

The decision could change, the Republicans cautioned, but as of now, officials are on track to announce the new location as early as Thursday.

Jacksonville is the most populous city in Florida, where Ron DeSantis, a Republican and an ally of Trump, is the governor. Jacksonville’s mayor, Lenny Curry, is a longtime Republican official.

Once they decided to uproot the convention, Trump’s aides and Republican officials had wanted to relocate to a state, and a city, controlled by Republicans. Jacksonville also may have enough hotel rooms to accommodate the gathering, people familiar with the discussions said, and it is a comparatively easy drive from Charlotte.

New reported cases of the coronavirus are on the rise in both North Carolina and Florida.

What exactly the event will look like remains unclear. Conventions normally last four days, with thousands of party officials, delegates, donors, members of the news media, and others coming together for speeches and votes.

Officials have said some party business will still be conducted in North Carolina, even with the move, but that the president’s nomination will be celebrated at the new site. Whether any additional business is conducted there remains to be seen.

Cooper had repeatedly told Trump that it was too early to make any promises about social distancing, and state health officials said the Republican National Committee and the host committee in Charlotte provided a requested plan for safely holding the event.

Jacksonville is among the dozens of cities and towns where protesters have called for changes in the treatment of black people by law enforcement.

On Tuesday, Curry walked with protesters who were demonstrating outside City Hall. Early Tuesday morning, city officials took down a confederate statue there.

Meanwhile, Democrats will descend on Milwaukee for the national convention in August, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez said Wednesday.

But Perez stopped short of predicting how many Democrats would be allowed, or willing, to attend.

“We don’t know the answer today because we don’t know what the public health situation on the ground will be,” Perez said on a conference call with reporters. Perez promised to stage a “safe and effective convention where we will highlight Joe Biden and his running mate.”

Democrats moved the national convention from July to August because of the pandemic, but haven’t wavered from holding it in Milwaukee.

“I’m confident we will be there,” Perez said. “We will follow the science and we will not abandon Milwaukee as did this president in North Carolina.”

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.