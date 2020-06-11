Black Tulsans call Trump rally plan ‘a slap in the face’

From Senator Kamala Harris of California to Tulsa civic officials, Black leaders said it was offensive for Trump to pick that date — June 19, or Juneteenth — and that place — Tulsa, an Oklahoma city that in 1921 was the site of a fiery and orchestrated white-on-Black killing spree.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Black community and political leaders called on President Trump to at least change the date for a rally kicking off his return to public campaigning, saying Thursday that plans for the gathering on the day that marks the end of slavery in America come as a “slap in the face.”

“This isn’t just a wink to white supremacists — he’s throwing them a welcome home party,” Harris, a leading contender to be Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s running mate, tweeted of Trump’s rally plans.

“Tulsa is outraged,” said Sherry Gamble Smith, president of Tulsa’s Black Wall Street Chamber of Commerce, an organization named after the prosperous Black community that white Oklahomans burned down in the 1921 attack. Tulsans a week ago marked the 99th anniversary of what was one of modern America’s bloodiest rampages targeting Black communities.

“To choose the date, to come to Tulsa, is totally disrespectful and a slap in the face to even happen,” Gamble Smith said.

At a minimum, Gamble Smith said, the campaign should ‘‘change it to Saturday the 20th, if they’re going to have it.”

Trump announced the rally plan as he met with a handful of Black supporters Wednesday afternoon. It comes as his harsh law-and-order stance appears to fall increasingly out of sync with a growing concern over police abuse of Blacks after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Trump campaign officials defended the rally plan.

“As the party of Lincoln, Republicans are proud of the history of Juneteenth,” said Katrina Pierson, senior adviser to the Trump campaign. “President Trump has built a record of success for Black Americans, including unprecedented low unemployment prior to the global pandemic, all-time high funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities, and criminal justice reform.”

Juneteenth is one of the oldest official celebrations commemorating the final end of slavery in the United States. Celebrations of Juneteenth — which combines the word June with Nineteenth — began in 1866, a year after Major General Gordon Granger landed on Galveston Island with more than 2,000 Union troops. Texas slave owners had refused to acknowledge the end of the Civil War and Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation.

Granger stood at the Headquarters District of Texas in Galveston, and read ‘‘General Order No. 3’’:

‘‘The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free.’’

Black people who heard the news erupted in celebration.

The announcement that Trump would hold a political rally on Juneteenth in a city where as many as 300 Black people were killed by white mobs shocked some historians.

‘‘It’s almost blasphemous to the people of Tulsa and insulting to the notion of freedom for our people, which is what Juneteenth symbolizes,’’ said CeLillianne Green, a historian, poet, lawyer, and author of the book ‘‘A Bridge, The Poetic Primer on African and African American Experiences.’’

“Juneteenth symbolized our freedom,’’ Green said.

Trump’s campaign has been eager to resume large rallies as it tries to move past the coronavirus pandemic and reconnect with the president’s conservative base in his favorite format.

While Trump focused most of his rallies earlier this year on battleground states, Oklahoma stands out as reliable Trump territory. It gave him a 36 percentage point victory in the state in 2016.

But Tulsa, an oil center along the Arkansas River in the northeast of the state, has had its own marches, viral videos, and problematic police actions during this month’s unrest.

On Tuesday, Tulsa police released video and said they were investigating officers who handcuffed and arrested two Black teenagers for jaywalking. Video of the June 4 incident showed officers forcibly pinned one of the two unidentified teens stomach-down on the ground.

“Get off me! I can’t breathe! I can’t breathe! I can’t breathe!” one teen shouts in the police video.

“You can breathe just fine,” the officer replies.

On Monday, a Tulsa police major played down police shootings of Blacks nationally by telling a radio show that statistically, “we’re shooting African-Americans about 24 percent less than we probably ought to be, based on the crimes being committed.”

And on Wednesday, the same day Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum welcomed news of Trump’s rally as evidence of the city’s progress against COVID-19, Bynum apologized for recent remarks about a 2016 Tulsa police killing of an unarmed Black man. Bynum had said the killing was “more about the really insidious nature of drug utilization than it is about race.”

Nationally, as research brings to light more about the 1921 massacre and its victims, Tulsa increasingly has become associated with the rampage in which white Tulsans razed a thriving Black business community, killing as many as 300 people. Long dismissed by generations of white Tulsans as a race “riot,’’ the May 31-June 1 events were marked this year by community memorials.

In Massachusetts, two Senate primary rivals and Trump critics expressed outrage at the president, with both Representative Joe Kennedy and Senator Ed Markey calling Trump a racist and highlighting the history of the massacre in Tulsa.

“The most racist President of my lifetime knows exactly what message he’s sending when he goes there on Juneteenth,’’ Kennedy said on Twitter.

“Donald Trump is a racist,’’ added Markey. “He has contempt for the history of Black Americans and the Black lives destroyed by white mobs at the Tulsa Massacre. We need to do more than defeat him, we need to root out the systemic racism in our country that enabled him to ever come to power.’’

Oklahoma’s Black Democratic Party state chairwoman also condemned Trump’s rally plan. ‘‘A day set aside to commemorate the freedom of enslaved people must not be marred by the words or actions of a racist president,” Alicia Andrews said.

Community groups had earlier canceled a main Tulsa Juneteenth celebration because of the coronavirus.

Some black Tulsans said they planned to turn out for public protests of Trump on that day. “There’s definitely going to be demonstrating,” Gamble Smith said.

Christina Prignano of the Globe staff contributed to this report, which also includes material from The Washington Post.