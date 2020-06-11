Federal Arrests Show No Sign That Antifa Plotted Protests

A review of the arrests of dozens of people on federal charges reveals no known effort by Antifa to perpetrate a coordinated campaign of violence. Some criminal complaints described vague, antigovernment political leanings among suspects, but the majority of the violent acts that have taken place at protests have been attributed by federal prosecutors to individuals with no affiliation to any particular group.

But despite cries from President Trump and others in his administration, none of those charged with serious federal crimes amid the unrest have been linked so far to the loose collective of antifascist activists known as Antifa.

Inciting a riot. Hurling a Molotov cocktail. Plotting to sow destruction. Those are some of the most serious charges brought by federal prosectors against demonstrators at protests across the country in recent weeks.

Even so, Attorney General William Barr has blamed Antifa for orchestrating the mass protests, which broke out across the country following the death in police custody of George Floyd.

Trump has sought to expand and exploit accusations against what he has called the involvement of “radical leftists” in the protests. At one point the president said that Antifa would be declared a “terrorist organization,” although it is not a single organization, nor does any US law allow using that designation against a domestic group.

Given the sheer volume of thousands of arrests nationwide in recent weeks, officials cautioned that many investigations remain in the early stages, with investigators still trying to determine affiliations. In addition, state and local court documents are far harder to search comprehensively.

However, interviews with several major local police departments and a review of hundreds of newspaper stories about arrests around the country revealed no evidence of an organized political effort behind the looting and other violence.

“We saw no organized effort of Antifa here in Los Angeles,” said Josh Rubenstein, spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department.

Asked in an interview about the involvement of Antifa or other extremists groups in Minneapolis, Medaria Arradondo, chief of police, said, “As I sit here today, I have not received any sort of official information identifying any of the groups.”

While anarchists and antifascists openly acknowledged being part of the massive crowds, they call the scale, intensity, and durability of the protests far beyond anything that they might dream of organizing.

Anarchists and others accuse officials of trying to assign blame rather than accept the idea that millions of Americans from a variety of political backgrounds have been on the streets demanding change. Numerous experts called the participation of extremist organizations overstated as well.

“A significant number of people in positions of authority are pushing a false narrative about Antifa being behind a lot of this activity,” said J.M. Berger, author of the book “Extremism” and an authority on militant movements. “These are just unbelievably large protests at a time of great turmoil in this country, and there is surprisingly little violence given the size of this movement.”