The Latest: 2 Florida theme parks reopen as lockdown eases

The Chicago patient is in her 20s and was on a ventilator and heart-lung machine for almost two months before her operation at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Northwestern Medicine on Thursday announced the procedure, which took place last Friday. Only a few other COVID-19 survivors, in China and Europe, have received lung transplants.

CHICAGO — Surgeons in Chicago have given a new set of lungs to a young woman with severe lung damage from the coronavirus.

The 10-hour procedure was challenging because the virus had left her lungs full of holes and almost fused to the chest wall, said Dr. Ankit Bharat, who performed the operation.

She remains on a ventilator while her body heals but is well enough to visit with family via phone video and doctors say her chances for a normal life are good.

She was otherwise pretty healthy but her condition rapidly deteriorated after she was hospitalized in late April. Doctors waited six weeks for her body to clear the virus before considering a transplant.

Ohio senator faces backlash after derogatory comment

CLEVELAND — A Republican Ohio state senator is under fire after asking whether “African-Americans or the colored population” have been disproportionately affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic because they “do not wash their hands as well as other groups.”

State Senator Steve Huffman, who is also a doctor, raised the question Tuesday during a hearing on whether to declare racism a public health crisis. Huffman, an emergency room physician, wanted to know why Black communities are being hit so much harder by the virus, posing the query to Angela Dawson, executive director of the Ohio Commission on Minority Health.

“I understand African-Americans have a higher incidence of chronic conditions and that makes them more susceptible to death from COVID. But why does it not make them more susceptible to just get COVID?” he asked. “Could it just be that African-Americans or the colored population do not wash their hands as well as other groups? Or wear a mask? Or do not socially distance themselves? Could that be the explanation for why the higher incidence?”

Dawson, who is black, quickly challenged the senator’s suggestion.

“That is not the opinion of leading medical experts in this country,” she responded, later adding: “Do all populations need to wash their hands? Absolutely, sir, but that is not where you are going to find the variance and the rationale for why these populations are more vulnerable.”

Huffman’s remarks, which came amid widespread protests calling for racial justice and equality following the death of George Floyd, prompted swift outcry online and from other local lawmakers, including state Representative Stephanie Howse, Democrat of Cleveland, the president of the Ohio Legislative Black Caucus. On Wednesday, Howse, who was present at the hearing, told the Dayton Daily News that Huffman’s word choice and question “highlights what racism is from a systematic perspective.”

“He’s a full legislator, but beyond that, professionally, he’s a doctor,” she said. “When we talk about the health disparities that happen because Black folks aren’t believed when they’re actually hurt, they aren’t given the treatment that they need. Do you think that someone who acknowledges the ‘coloreds’ is going to give the love and care that people need when they come through those doors?”

In a phone interview with The Washington Post late Wednesday, Huffman defended himself, insisting that his language was not intended to be derogatory. Huffman added that he thought the phrases “people of color” and “colored population” were similar.

“People of color would have been better, but they seem to be interchangeable,” he said, before stressing repeatedly that the question had been rhetorical.

Mnuchin says US won’t shut down economy again

WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the United States shouldn’t shut down the economy again even if there is another surge in coronavirus cases.

‘‘We’ve learned that if you shut down the economy, you’re going to create more damage — medical problems that get put on hold,’’ Mnuchin said Thursday on CNBC. ‘‘We can’t shut down the economy again.’’

Mnuchin added that he believes President Trump made the right decision to urge states to ease social-distancing rules that have crippled the US economy. He said that in the event of a resurgence, it will not be necessary to impose restrictions again because COVID-19 testing and contact tracing are improving and officials understand more about how to contain outbreaks.

Mnuchin echoed an argument advanced by Trump and Health Secretary Alex Azar: The health costs of the shutdown may exceed the toll of the virus or already have. The White House has offered no data to support that assertion and has declined requests to do so.

While the United States has seen a decline in some services, such as cancer screenings and childhood vaccinations, during the lockdown, health experts have warned that it’s a false choice to weigh those directly against the pandemic. The United States continues to see around 20,000 new cases and 1,000 deaths per day from the virus, with rising case totals in states including Georgia, Arizona, and Texas.

Man accused of falsely claiming products kill virus

ATLANTA — A Georgia man is accused of falsely claiming that an air purifier he was selling would kill the coronavirus, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

Stephen Matthew “Matt” Shumaker of Marietta had postcards sent to thousands of Georgia residents claiming that the Beyond Guardian Air air purifier kills “every known major viral and bacterial infection,” including the coronavirus and COVID-19, according to a sworn statement from a postal inspector filed in federal court in Atlanta.

The postcards, which were mailed in March and include a photo of the air purifier, feature a red box with white type that says: “KILL COVID-19, CORONAVIRUS IN YOUR HOME!!’’ according to a copy included in the postal inspector’s statement.

“Shumaker allegedly used the COVID-19 pandemic to sell a product that does not provide the benefits he advertised,” US Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak said in a news release.

Shumaker, 43, is charged with mail fraud and knowingly distributing and selling a misbranded pesticidal device.

Federal prosecutors said Shumaker has been arrested. Online court records did not list an attorney who could comment on the charges.

The postal inspector opened the investigation in April after a Georgia resident reported receiving a suspicious postcard in the mail.

The postal inspector found that the phone number on the card was registered to Pure Life Water Corp., which is run by Shumaker.

